Chris Froome claims 'racing has become more dangerous' due to 'abundance of data'
The Israel-Premier Tech rider suggests cycling performance has drastically improved since he became a professional, but not necessarily for the best
Chris Froome has claimed the amount of data available in modern cycling now compared to when he first started as a professional in 2007 has made the sport more dangerous, though he also recognises that the standard of racing has also significantly improved as a result.
The four-time Tour de France winner previously suggested time trials should be raced on road bikes to improve safety, and he has continued this discourse by stating the technology teams now use during races makes the sport more dangerous than it used to be.
Using the example of team directors telling riders in real time about the conditions of the roads they're approaching, Froome suggests there is a huge fight for position, which isn't necessarily safe.
In a sponsor video for Quad Lock, Froome said: "It’s mental because it's the only sport in the world where someone says to you, ‘right guys, you’re going through this really narrow dangerous little village coming up, the road’s really tiny and there’s a small bridge with a corner straight after’, and it's the only sport that we actually go faster when you're told there's danger up ahead, because you want to be the ones to get there first.
"If you’re at the back, you’re going to be stuck in this backlog trying to get through the pinch point. It’s probably the only sport where someone tells you there’s danger up ahead and the pace lifts, fighting for positions. It’s mental.
“I think racing has, as a result of that, become more dangerous. Through having more data it’s basically made the race more dangerous. Previously we wouldn’t have known necessarily that each pinch point was there and there wouldn’t have been this massive scurry for position. We’d have just got there and all been more relaxed and got through it with no issues. But that’s changed quite a bit.”
While the Israel-Premier Tech rider is concerned rider safety is being sacrificed somewhat, he also understands that the performance levels of the peloton have significantly improved.
Froome suggests power meters have signified this shift in technological development, helping riders to race and train in a more controlled and data-driven way.
"Across the board we’ve seen a huge raise of the bar in terms of the general level of performance in professional cycling. The amount of data available through power meters and the collection and correlation of all that data means that performances now are lot more guided."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel scupper chances of winning Tirreno-Adriatico stage five after missing turn
Jonas Vingegaard was also a part of the trio of riders catching the breakaway group before completely missing a turn 6km from the line
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Warren Barguil smashes competition on stage five of Tirreno-Adriatico with powerful climb
The Frenchman managed to hold onto victory after he kicked on the 21% gradient climb to steal a march on the breakaway
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Chris Froome says time trials should be raced on road bikes to improve safety
The four-time Tour de France champion gives his thoughts in light of Egan Bernal's recent training crash
By Jonny Long • Published
-
'We need to see results from him': Israel-Start Up Nation expect Chris Froome's form to improve as they target a place among the super-teams
The four-time Tour winner will have to prove his form if he wants to be on the startline of the 2022 edition
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Star-studded field set to ride the Deutschland Tour 2021
The German race has attracted a large amount of big-name riders who aren't riding the Vuelta a España
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Chris Froome set to miss Vuelta a España, according to reports
The seven-time Grand Tour winner battled through the Tour de France despite an early crash
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Chris Froome and Philippe Gilbert save fan who fell down ravine on Tour de France stage 17
The incident occurred on the descent of the Col du Portet as the riders made their way back to the buses
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Chris Froome: 'I've got my running shoes in the car so I'm ready for Ventoux'
The four-time Tour de France champion looks back on the last time the race went up Mont Ventoux
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Chris Froome 'heading in the right direction' despite dark bruising on hip and chest
The four-time champion says he can never remember seeing so many injured riders in the peloton
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Israel sports director questions whether the best-ever Chris Froome could compete with young stars of today
Israel Start-Up Nation say Froome didn't come into the Tour 100 per cent, but will improve by the third week, and will hopefully be the 'real Chris Froome' at this year's Vuelta a España
By Jonny Long • Published