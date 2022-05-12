Fan makes Sam Oomen crash post-Giro d'Italia stage five
Jumbo-Visma haven't exactly had the best luck over the opening five days
Imagine the excitement you would feel as Sam Oomen sped towards you, bidon in hand, ready to give you a precious memento of his 21st place on stage five of the Giro d'Italia.
Maybe you've been a Oomen fan since his fourth place at the Tour de l'Avenir in 2015, since the Sunweb days, and one of his yellow bottles is the only thing your souvenir collection needs.
That elation would quickly turn to horror as that drawstring bag you forgot you were carrying in your left hand gets caught in the Dutch superstar's handlebars, causing him to face plant onto the tarmac in Messina.
This is exactly what happened to the poor 26-year-old on Wednesday, crashing post-stage, hardly the recovery Oomen needed.
In the video of the incident, the fan who caused the crash appears to lambast the rider himself for crashing, although it might have been some words of self-admonishment; my lip reading skills in Italian, or its Sicilian dialect, aren't good enough to work that out.
Jumbo-Visma later tweeted that "at first glance, he seems to be doing OK", and later added that while he was in pain, he would continue in the race.
The Dutch team hasn't had a great Giro so far. The usually-dominant squad impressed on stage two's time trial, but lost most of its hope of challenging in the general classification on stage four to Mount Etna.
Tom Dumoulin lost almost seven minutes on the other GC riders, while Oomen and Tobias Foss lost a couple of minutes on the front group, meaning riders like Simon Yates and Richard Carapaz have almost disappeared into the distance ahead of them.
The crash for Oomen won't help their mood, although if he was thought to be out of GC contention already, perhaps he will be given some time to heal his wounds before the big mountain tests to come in the final week of the race.
It's not the first time that a fan has caused a rider to crash, not even this year - Yves Lampaert can attest to that - but for it to happen after a stage has finished makes it unusual.
Jumbo-Visma will hope to have better fortune in the days to come, now the Giro has reached the Italian mainland.
Like a Monday morning. @OutOfCycling @JumboVismaRoad pic.twitter.com/J65NVmAlP1May 11, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Highroad to the top: Tony Martin on his best year
The latest in our regular feature franchise, German time triallist par excellence Tony Martin talks us through his best season
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
British Cycling receives £26.6m investment from Sport England
British Cycling will focus on increasing participation in the sport by tackling inequalities and issues of access into cycling
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Five talking points from stage five of the Giro d'Italia 2022
What we learned from a big day for some of the sprinters
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Fernando Gaviria frustrated as gearing issue stops him from fully sprinting on Giro d'Italia stage five
UAE-Team Emirates rider has to settle for second in Messina
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'In the end, what can you do?' — Mark Cavendish misses out on Giro d'Italia stage five sprint
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl sprinter distanced by peloton on climb
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d'Italia 2022 standings: The current results from the 105th edition
The latest standings from the 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia
By Adam Becket • Published
-
How long can Juan Pedro López stay in pink at the Giro d'Italia?
Trek-Segafredo's Spaniard has 39 seconds over Lennard Kämna
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Hungarian village set to honour Mark Cavendish by naming bus stop after him
Cavendish changed his bike in front of the bus stop in question, which the village of Zámoly is planning to name after the rider
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers insist they had a 'good day' on stage four of the Giro d'Italia, amid confusing tactics
The train returned, but Pavel Sivakov was dropped on Mount Etna
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Five talking points from stage four of the Giro d'Italia 2022
The first mountain stage saw some riders drop out of contention, and some questionable tactics
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published