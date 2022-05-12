Fan makes Sam Oomen crash post-Giro d'Italia stage five

Jumbo-Visma haven't exactly had the best luck over the opening five days

Sam Oomen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Imagine the excitement you would feel as Sam Oomen sped towards you, bidon in hand, ready to give you a precious memento of his 21st place on stage five of the Giro d'Italia.

Maybe you've been a Oomen fan since his fourth place at the Tour de l'Avenir in 2015, since the Sunweb days, and one of his yellow bottles is the only thing your souvenir collection needs.

That elation would quickly turn to horror as that drawstring bag you forgot you were carrying in your left hand gets caught in the Dutch superstar's handlebars, causing him to face plant onto the tarmac in Messina.

This is exactly what happened to the poor 26-year-old on Wednesday, crashing post-stage, hardly the recovery Oomen needed. 

In the video of the incident, the fan who caused the crash appears to lambast the rider himself for crashing, although it might have been some words of self-admonishment; my lip reading skills in Italian, or its Sicilian dialect, aren't good enough to work that out.

Jumbo-Visma later tweeted that "at first glance, he seems to be doing OK", and later added that while he was in pain, he would continue in the race.

The Dutch team hasn't had a great Giro so far. The usually-dominant squad impressed on stage two's time trial, but lost most of its hope of challenging in the general classification on stage four to Mount Etna.

Tom Dumoulin lost almost seven minutes on the other GC riders, while Oomen and Tobias Foss lost a couple of minutes on the front group, meaning riders like Simon Yates and Richard Carapaz have almost disappeared into the distance ahead of them.

The crash for Oomen won't help their mood, although if he was thought to be out of GC contention already, perhaps he will be given some time to heal his wounds before the big mountain tests to come in the final week of the race.

It's not the first time that a fan has caused a rider to crash, not even this year - Yves Lampaert can attest to that - but for it to happen after a stage has finished makes it unusual.

Jumbo-Visma will hope to have better fortune in the days to come, now the Giro has reached the Italian mainland.

See more

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general. 


Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.


Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.