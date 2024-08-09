Great Britain secure silver medal in women's Madison after Italy take gold at Paris Olympics

British duo Elinor Barker and Neah Evans secured a silver medal in the women’s Madison at the Paris Olympics on Friday night as Italy took gold. 

A huge turn from Barker saw the Welsh rider take maximum points in the decisive final sprint which propelled GB ahead of the Netherlands into second place. Barker’s move guaranteed the silver medal for the British pair, who won the world title at the World Championships in Glasgow last summer. 

