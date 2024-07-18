'I was there first, I left last': Victor Campenaerts spent nine weeks at altitude for Tour de France stage win

Victor Campenaerts spent nine weeks in the Sierra Nevada this year, preparing for stage 18 of the Tour de France. Two months of his entire season spent at altitude, just to focus on a single stage of the Tour. It could have easily not gone to plan. 

The Lotto Dstny rider might have missed out on the 36-strong break in the first place. He could have made the wrong decision on who to follow when the attacks started happening from the front group. In the end, he could have messed up sprint, or been beaten, up against a former world champion in Michał Kwiatkowski. But he didn't, he passed every test, and he won.

