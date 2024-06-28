'If we play our cards right, you never know what could happen' - Ben Healy targets yellow jersey on Tour de France stage one

Irish debutant says the first stage win of the race is firmly in the sights of his team EF Education-EasyPost

Ben Healy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Ben Healy is not remotely overawed by the prospect of going on the attack on the opening day of the Tour de France on Saturday. 

The Irishman is one of a 45 riders lining up for the first time at the race this year, a prospect that, as a Giro d'Italia stage winner on debut, does not faze him. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸