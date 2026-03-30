Investigation reveals Muriel Furrer was not found for 82 minutes after her fatal crash, as case closed

No third-party involvement or criminal breach of duty found

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A big screen shows black and white picture of Muriel Furrer, after she passed away at the 2024 World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The investigation into the death of Muriel Furrer at the 2024 UCI Road World Championships in Zürich has been closed by Swiss authorities, it was announced on Monday.

The Swiss junior rider, 18, suffered a serious head injury after crashing in the women's junior road race on 26 September 2024, and died after being airlifted to hospital. She lay undiscovered for approximately 82 minutes after the accident took place, according to authorities.

Eighteen months on, the case has been closed, acccording to the public prosector's office in Zürich. No third-party involvement or "criminally relevant breach of duty" was found.

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She rode for BIXS Performance Race Team, a Swiss mountain bike squad, and also competed in cyclo-cross, in which she also finished second in the Swiss nationals in 2023/4. Furrer was from Egg, just to the south of Zürich.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

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