Julian Alaphilippe: ‘I want to be 100% for the Tour of Flanders’

Two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe has revealed he hopes to be back to “100%” and challenging for the win at next year’s Tour of Flanders.

In a video shared by Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl on their social media channels, the Frenchman said: "I’m just looking forward to restarting the new season. You know, [this season] was a tough year and I hope I can have, not more luck, but maybe less bad luck.

"I will be super focused to try to have my level on top," the 30-year-old continued. "I keep in my head that I can be 100% for the Tour of Flanders. It can suit me well and I dream of performing there. This is my big goal for the first part of the season next year.”

2022 proved a season to forget for Alaphilippe, having struggled to find form due to injuries. “Of course it was not an easy season," he said, "with a lot of crashes and some bad luck."

In April, the Frenchman was hospitalised after hitting a tree at high speed during Liège-Bastogne-Liège suffering two broken ribs, a broken scapula and a punctured lung, which left him sidelined for two months.

Returning from his crash, Alaphilippe turned super domestique for his teammate Remco Evenepoel at the Vuelta a España, a race the Belgian would go on to win.

“To fight for the red jersey with Remco, to try to help him every day, it was really something that I will never forget,” he said. “Of course I was really, really disappointed to leave the guys on the road and watch the race on the TV for the last ten stages.”

The Frenchman abandoned the race after suffering a dislocated shoulder in a crash on stage 11. Despite losing his teammate, Evenepoel took a resounding victory in the Spanish Grand Tour, finishing over two minutes ahead of Movistar’s Enric Mas in the overall standings.

“Remco was incredible and that was fantastic for him, for the team,” Alaphilippe said. “I’m super happy for him. He did an incredible season, something really special. I’m proud of him.

“He is the best rider who can have the rainbow jersey.”