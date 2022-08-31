Julian Alaphilippe crashes out of the Vuelta a España
World Champion taken away in an ambulance in huge blow for race leader Remco Evenepoel
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Julian Alaphilippe crashed out of the Vuelta a España after coming down heavily on stage 11.
With about 64km to go, on an innocuous looking corner, the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider's bike slipped out from under him forcing him crashing to the floor. He was then taken away from the race in an ambulance.
At this stage of the race, with ten more days still to come, losing the World Champion is a huge blow for his teammate and race leader Remco Evenepoel.
The Frenchman was then seen on the ground looking visibly in pain clutching his shoulder. After receiving assistance from race medical staff, Alaphilippe was pictured having his arm strapped into a splint before he was helped onto a stretcher and into the back of an ambulance.
After losing Pieter Serry to Covid-19 earlier in the race, the loss of Julian Alaphilippe leaves Remco Evenepoel with just five teammates ahead of a crucial weekend in the mountains.
This latest unfortunate incident for Julian Alaphilippe continues his miserable 2022 season. The extent of his latest injuries remains to be seen although it is unlikely that he will now participate in the upcoming World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, and therefore go for a third title in a row.
Earlier this year, Alaphilippe crashed out of Liège–Bastogne–Liège suffering horrific injuries including a collapsed lung and multiple fractures. The Frenchman’s crash was so extreme that fellow countryman Romain Bardet (DSM) went to his aid before medical staff arrived.
After a lengthy period off the bike, the 30-year-old reigning World Champion then was left out of the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Tour de France line up for the first time in five years.
Alaphilippe then returned to racing at the French national championships but admitted that his heavy crash in Belgium still played on his mind (opens in new tab).
He said: “It’s not that I’m scared, but I think on some descents, some things may have changed a bit, these may be things that will seem weird at first.”
The Frenchman celebrated a comeback win at the Tour de Wallonie before he then tested positive for Covid-19 forcing him out of action once more.
Earlier today, Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) along with Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) both tested positive for Coronavirus forcing them out of the Spanish Grand Tour too, along with three riders from Equipe Kern Pharma.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly.
Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, his writing previously featured on Casquettes and Bidons.
-
-
Best commuter bikes 2022 for practical cycling on a daily basis
Looking for the best commuter bike to get you from A to B on a daily basis? We round up some of the best bike styles for cycling to work
By Hannah Bussey • Published
-
Should more countries copy France in offering €4,000 to people who trade their cars for bikes?
The French government is planning to get more people cycling in order to help with rising costs and reduce carbon emissions
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Is the Vuelta a España now a race between Remco Evenepoel and Covid?
The Belgian leads the race by well over two minutes and illness might be his biggest foe
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Simon Yates forced out of Vuelta a España with Covid
BikeExchange-Jayco rider was lying in fifth place overall before withdrawal
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel draws on time trial recon knowledge as he takes 'big lead' in Vuelta a España
The Belgian is in a commanding position at the race's halfway point
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel's on fire: Five things we learned from stage 10 of the Vuelta a España
Remco Evenepoel tightened his grip on the red jersey, though Covid-19 still lurks at the race
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Primož Roglič admits Evenepoel is 'on a different level' as he loses more time at Vuelta a España
The Slovenian didn't count himself out of a comeback but struggles to see an easy way back
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-