‘Let’s delete the pictures’ - Demi Vollering thought she won Tour de France Femmes stage four
Dutchwoman comes second in Rodez and gains time on GC rivals
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Demi Vollering attacks. There’s 150m to go, and one body in front of her - a target decked in the yellow and red of Uno-X. She grits her teeth. The road bends left, uphill to the finish in Rodez, and roaring into the air, Vollering goes round the outside.
As she sits up to celebrate, there’s a realisation. “I crossed the line and I was like, ‘I’m not sure’,” she told Cycling Weekly afterwards.
The race she thought she had won, stage four of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, had already been claimed by someone else. One minute and 11 seconds earlier, Yara Kastelijn of Fenix Deceuninck had taken her maiden road victory. Vollering took second.
“I had no clue what was in front of me,” the SD Worx rider explained. “I caught up Anouska Koster [Uno-X], and she was the only one I could see, so I thought I had everybody. I didn’t know [Kastelijn] was still in front.
“I didn’t know if someone from the group was out [front], you know? So I thought I’d celebrate anyway and then we have at least the pictures. If I didn’t win, then we can always delete them. So let’s delete them,” she smiled.
Vollering was, however, able to take a small victory in Rodez on Wednesday. She distanced her GC rival Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) to the line, and took six bonus seconds, eventually earning an eight-second advantage over her compatriot.
“It’s really nice, of course, to already gain a little bit of time,” Vollering said. “It was really, really long, and I think that suits Annemiek better than me. It was hard and painful. I’m happy [with] how it went. I hoped I could do a little bit more in the end on the last climb, but I could not really make a difference anymore after such a long race.”
Stage four marked the longest stage ever in women’s WorldTour history, stretching out over 177 rolling kilometres from the start in Cahors.
“It was a really strange day,” Vollering said. "And also a hard, hard day. You could feel it in the bunch. It’s different for us, because we don’t always have such long races.”
When she arrived back at her team bus, Vollering cut a disappointed figure. On the race’s longest day, she had tasted the euphoria of victory, before reality dragged her back to earth. Downhearted, she greeted her border collie, hugged her partner, and clambered onto the rollers for her warm-down.
“I would have liked to win today,” she told the press, “because it’s a Tour stage, and it’s really special to win a Tour stage. I hope that one will still come.”
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
dhb Aeron Lab bib shorts review - lightweight and breathable but not so durable
It's very possible that my review is an outlier, but these bib shorts and I just never clicked.
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Ask a cycling coach: 'How much should I expect to eat on a 100-mile ride?'
It's important to stay fuelled, but just how much food does that mean you should bring?
By James Spragg • Published
-
991km, 1 yellow jersey and $10,000 in debt: the incredible journey of one cyclist's historic Tour de France win
Marianne Martin's 1984 Tour de France was a world apart from today's Tour de France Femmes
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Inches from victory: Julie Van de Velde's heartbreak at the Tour de France Femmes
"I didn't expect to come so close," said the Belgian, after glory slipped through her fingers
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
'Sometimes you have to eat from another rider’s plate' - Lorena Wiebes on sprint controversy at Tour de France Femmes
SD Worx were accused off piggybacking of other teams in the finale of stage three
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Lorena Wiebes takes SD Worx’s second stage win at Tour de France Femmes on stage 3
Dutch team continues to hold the yellow jersey with Lotte Kopecky
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Annemiek van Vleuten hails 'breakthrough win' for Liane Lippert at Tour de France Femmes
25-year-old takes biggest victory of her career to date at French Grand Tour
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Liane Lippert outsprints Lotte Kopecky to win stage two of Tour de France Femmes
Kopecky retains yellow jersey on crash marred second stage to Mauriac
By Tom Thewlis • Last updated
-
‘I really messed up’: Why didn’t the favourites chase Lotte Kopecky at the Tour de France Femmes?
The Belgian put 41 seconds into the GC contenders on stage one, but the time gap is no cause for concern
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
'For me, this is special': How a joke ended in victory for Lotte Kopecky at the Tour de France Femmes
The Belgian had been planning her decisive attack for a long time
By Tom Davidson • Published