Mads Pedersen to miss World Championships: 'I'm close to reaching the limit'
Pedersen joins Jonas Vingegaard in deciding not to represent Denmark at the forthcoming Worlds
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Career-best form had prompted many people to list Mads Pedersen as one of the men's favourites at September's Road World Championships, but the Dane has told Cycling Weekly that he will be opting out of the race in Australia.
The 2019 world champion has enjoyed a highly-successful season including the winning a stage of the Tour de France and placing second three stages in a row at the current Vuelta a España.
But the Trek-Segafredo rider will not be on the Danish flight down to Australia at the end of September, instead preferring to finish his season after the Vuelta.
His form has been strong all season and he has shown himself capable of getting over hilly terrain and then challenging in reduced sprints, therefore promoting him as one of the most-fancied for the race in Wollongong.
But ahead of stage seven of the Vuelta, Pedersen, 26, confirmed to Cycling Weekly: "I'm not doing the World Championships.
"After the Vuelta I will already have had 85 race days [ed - 82 race days] and I also have a wife and a life at home.
"This is a lot of travel days and at one point I will reach the limit. I am already closing in on that limit.
"To go straight from here to Australia is not ideal, and I prefer instead to go home."
The news will come as a major blow to Denmark who have already been informed that Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will not be present Down Under.
Vingegaard is taking an extended break from racing after struggling to cope with the attention and spotlight placed upon him since winning his maiden Grand Tour in July.
Pedersen, meanwhile, only sits nine points shy of Sam Bennett in the Vuelta's points classification, and he confirmed that he will continue to try and secure the green jersey.
"Every point I will try," he said. "The system is build a little bit weird because in the bunch sprints the winner gets 50 points and second place 30 points, so that's already a big difference. I have to reach out for every point I can get."
Regardless if Pedersen, a winner of six races this season, wins the classification or not, he is using this race to build towards an eventual attempt at the Tour's green jersey.
He added: "One day for sure I will try to aim for that green jersey, but it depends on the course. I cannot tell you that next year will be the year, but for sure one year I will try for the green in the Tour."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
-
-
Tweets of the week: A Vuelta a España week one special
It goes all misty in Spain, and Tom Pidcock does a Bear Grylls impression
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tech round up: Silca Gravelero mini-pump, Adicta Lab Quartz Gravel clothing, Tifosi Breast Cancer Awareness sunglasses and a pair of Roval wheels up for grabs
Gravel gear, shades for a good cause and an artistic challenge
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Caleb Ewan 'heartbroken' to miss out as Australia announce Worlds squad
The Lotto-Soudal sprinter believed he deserved to be in the team.
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
USA name strong World Championships squad packed with WorldTour riders
USA Cycling has released the list of 24 riders who will travel to Wollongong next month.
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Stirling to host time trials at the 2023 World Championships
Central Scottish city to host time trial events at first multi-event worlds
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Road World Championships 2022 route announced: Australia races to suit puncheurs
The local loop takes in a brutally steep climb every lap to whittle down the field
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar adds World Championships and Giro d'Italia to his wish list but is not done with the Tour de France
The Slovenian says he's still hungry to win at the Tour despite his dominance over the last year
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-