Matteo Jorgenson boards the GC Jorgenson hype train: he wants to win a Grand Tour

The American has dismissed the suggestion that targeting success in one-day races will hinder him in three-week racing

It took a while to convince him, but now Matteo Jorgenson fully believes in what his team have been telling him for a while: he can win a Grand Tour.

After a brilliant first season in 2024 with Visma-Lease a Bike, in which the American demonstrated his versatility by winning Dwars door Vlaanderen and then winning Paris-Nice before finishing eighth at the Tour de France, Jorgenson’s stock has risen substantially.

