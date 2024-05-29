Miguel Ángel López receives four-year doping ban

Lengthy ban relates to findings from 2022 Giro d’Italia

Miguel Angel Lopez at the 2022 Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Miguel Ángel López has been banned for four years for using a prohibited substance, the UCI has announced. 

The UCI’s anti-doping tribunal found the Colombian guilty of an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) for the use and possession of Menotropin, a banned substance. The charges date back to 2022 when López was competing during the Giro d’Italia that year. 

