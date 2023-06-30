Netflix to air Mark Cavendish documentary Never Enough
Film follows his "rise, fall and resurrection" from 2016 to 2021
Streaming giant Netflix is to air a new documentary about the “rise, fall and resurrection” of sprinting great Mark Cavendish.
The British rider will star in the film that follows the sprinter from his triumphant 2016 Tour de France campaign where he won four stages before going on to claim a silver medal at the Olympics, through to his 2021 Tour ride where he won another four to equal the stage win record set by Eddy Merckx.
The production has access to both Cavendish and his wife Peta as well as his team-mates and coaches.
On the eve of his last ever Tour de France, we’re excited to announce new documentary MARK CAVENDISH: NEVER ENOUGH.The film charts the rise, fall and resurrection of a genuine sporting great as he attempts to prove the doubters wrong and make cycling history. Coming 2 August. pic.twitter.com/DmGeqKu3HFJune 30, 2023
Director Alex Kiehl, who's other work includes a documentary series on Netflix Bad Sport that charts stories of sport and Crime and Four Days that Shook Britain about a series of terror attacks in 2017, said: “Mark and I developed a fantastic rapport across the last year – we talked at length about the biggest highs and deepest lows of his life and it was a privilege to tell his story.
“I was blown away by how open and genuine both Mark and his wife Peta were in their interviews. Their contributions allowed us to make a truly gripping and emotional film.”
Producer and creative director at Pitch Productions, which made the film, David Tryhorn added: “Few can grasp what it means to be the very best in the world at something, especially a gruelling sport like cycling, but everyone can relate to the painful setbacks Mark experienced in the five years prior to his extraordinary performance in the 2021 Tour de France.
“Mark approached this documentary just as he approached his career: he held nothing back. His authenticity and honesty are captivating and will ensure that this film connects with audiences far beyond sport’s normal constituency.”
The film is the latest in a raft of cycling content that has been picked up by Netflix as part of a concerted push into sports documentaries. The company recently unveiled its much anticipated Tour de France documentary series Unchained and it also has a series on the Movistar team entitled The Least Expected Day.
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough is set to release on 2 August.
Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.
