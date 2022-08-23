Primož Roglič answers doubters with dominant Vuelta a España stage win: 'It's really just the beginning'
Jumbo-Visma have now led this year's race with four different leaders
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
There's been a lot talk and speculation about Primož Roglič's form ahead of the Vuelta a España, intrigue that has intensified in recent days with his Jumbo-Visma team admitting that he is still feeling pain in his back having broken two vertebrae at the Tour de France.
The Vuelta's opening day team time trial may have ended with Jumbo 13 seconds better off than their nearest challengers, but neither that nor the two sprint stages that ensued offered any clear answers as to Roglič's true form.
Stage four, however, did. Quite emphatically. Roglič appears totally fine and already on course to win a record-equalling fourth red jersey.
The Slovenian's team didn't let anyone go clear on the penultimate climb of the Puerto de Herrara, keeping it together until the top where Roglič sprinted for three maximum bonus seconds at the summit.
Then, after a fast and hair-raising descent that eventually led into the finishing village of Laguardia, Roglič bided his time and then powered away from the field to win the stage comfortably ahead of Trek-Segafredo's Mads Pedersen, with it taking another 10 bonus seconds.
Many of his GC competitors were allocated the same time, but crucially some - most notably Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) - were seven seconds in arrears, and when bonus seconds are factored in they ceded 20 seconds to Roglič during the stage.
It means that with only a fifth of the race completed, Roglič - he whose form was so unknown - already has an advantage of over a minute to expected rivals Higuita, Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) and Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën).
No wonder he cut a very content smile at the finish. "It's a nice surprise. I am super happy," he said. "The most important thing was that we could see that the legs are working good again."
They are. Very well by the look of things, the way he sprinted to take the maximum offer of 13 bonus seconds a sight that will have sent dread into the peloton.
"It was a hard race the whole day, a super-fast stage," he added. "In the final there was an opportunity to fight for the stage win. I had the legs so I had to go. It's good to have some seconds in front on behind."
Earlier in the day, his team's sports director Grischa Niermann hinted that Roglič would not want to be in red so soon, and that Jumbo would be content with other teams holding the lead.
Referencing the fact that three other riders from the Dutch team have already worn the leader's jersey so far, Niermann told Cycling Weekly: "It's something really great to have a leader's jersey in a Grand Tour, and most of the riders have never and will never experience it. We have one guy who doesn't want to have the leader's jersey at this stage of the race, and that's Primož.
"The leader's jersey brings with it a lot of obligations and it was clear that we wouldn't control [the race] on sprint stages. Looking back to the last year when we had the leader's jersey with Primož, every stage except the real spring stages, the whole peloton would look at us control the race and to do everything.
"We are happy every day we have the leader's jersey, but the big goal is to have the jersey in Madrid at the finish."
Clearly, though, Roglič did not share the same script as Niermann. "The plan [was that] we changed every day the guy with the red jersey," he continued. "Today was my lucky day and we see what tomorrow brings."
Rather ominously for those looking to dethrone him of his title as the King of the Vuelta, Roglič looked ahead to the rest of the race, buoyed by his performance in the Basque Country.
"How to say," he wondered. "I mean, it's really just the beginning."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
-
-
‘If you never try you never win’: Mads Pedersen continues to build form at Vuelta a España
Danish rider secures third consecutive second place as racing returns to Spain
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Spanish climbs start the GC battle: Five things we learned from stage four of the Vuelta a España 2022
The first Spanish stage of this year's Grand Tour also welcomed climbing to the race as Primož Roglič struck the first blow
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
‘If you never try you never win’: Mads Pedersen continues to build form at Vuelta a España
Danish rider secures third consecutive second place as racing returns to Spain
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Vuelta a España 2022 standings: Who's leading the race after stage four
Three-time race winner Primož Roglič took hold of the general classification with victory on stage four.
By Rob Spedding • Published
-
Vuelta a España 2022: Primož Roglič storms to victory on stage four and takes over the overall lead
The Slovenian launched a powerful final acceleration to beat Mads Pedersen in the Basque Country
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
A doomed break and Bora are flying: Five things we learned from stage three of the Vuelta a España 2022
It might have been an incredibly flat stage, but that doesn't mean nothing happened
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Vuelta a España 2022: Sam Bennett makes it two in a row with win on stage three
Bora-Hansgrohe's Irish rider outsprints Mads Pedersen and Dan McLay in Breda, Edoardo Affini in red
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Vuelta a España 2022: Five things we learned from stage two
Some roads are safer than others, Jumbo look good, the Dutch match the Danes
By Jack Elton-Walters • Published
-