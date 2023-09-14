Remco Evenepoel powers to solo breakaway victory on stage 18 of Vuelta a España

Evenepoel seizes third victory of 2023 Vuelta at La Cruz de Linares as Sepp Kuss stays top of general classification

Remco Evenepoel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

Remco Evenepoel powered to a resounding solo win from the breakaway on stage 18 of the Vuelta a España to take his third stage win of the race on the final summit finish at La Cruz de Linares.

The Belgian - wearing the polka dot jersey as the best climber - dispensed with Great Britain’s Max Poole (DSM) and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) on the first of two ascents of the Puerto de la Cruz de Linares climb and soloed to the finish to take his 50th career win as a professional cyclist.

Nearly ten minutes behind Evenepoel, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) led a select group towards the summit which included his teammate and race leader Sepp Kuss. As a result, Kuss successfully defended his position at the top of the general classification.

As well as taking the stage honours, Evenepoel also effectively wrapped up victory in the mountains classification.

Originally part of a 14 man break, which included Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Evenepoel launched a huge attack with nearly 30 kilometres still to race which his rivals for the stage win were unable to answer.

Poole fought valiantly to hold Evenepoel’s wheel on the steep gradients, but the former road World Champion simply had too much power for the young Briton.

Speaking post-race to the media, Evenepoel explained that he attacked from distance due to sensing the perfect opportunity to seal victory in the mountains competition ahead of the race concluding on Sunday in Madrid.

“I felt that I was the strongest of the group and I didn't have to waste any time,” he said. “I just had to go for it. “So I found that the legs were super good today, and I had a better day like I had in stage 14, so it's an amazing stage to win.

“I think it was a super good opportunity to take the points for my jersey, I think I took all the points and my third stage win is amazing to end the Vuelta with.”

“I think after my off day in Formigal and Tourmalet, I just had to turn the page and go for the stages and I think I won three of the most beautiful stages from this Vuelta and I take the mountains Jersey so I think it's it has been an amazing Vuelta even though the GC plan didn't work out, but I think we can be very proud.

“It's amazing to finish the stage with such a good feeling and to have such good legs at the end of the Vuelta. It means that I'm that I keep improving and I just had a bit of a bad week in the second week.

“So yeah, I think we should just be happy and I'm proud.”

More to follow… 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. He has reported from a wide range of races and events including the Tour de France and World Championships. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸