SD Worx-Protime hoping for 'dose of luck' at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

'I hope that as a team we can pull the race our way,' says Christine Majerus

Lotte Kopecky at the Tour of Flanders
World champion Lotte Kopecky will carry the Dutch squad's hopes on Saturday
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

It’s a wonder, really, that for all SD Worx-Protime’s dominance in recent years, the team has never managed to master Paris-Roubaix Femmes. 

The first three editions of the race all ran away from the Dutch super-squad. In 2021, Lidl-Trek’s Lizzie Deignan shocked the field with a long-range solo. The following year, Elisa Longo Borghini did similar, before the breakaway had its day in 2023.

