Sepp Kuss parks GC ambitions and targets return to consistency: 'When results don’t meet expectations, it’s difficult'

The Visma-Lease a Bike fan favourite will return to both the Tour de France and Vuelta a España in 2025

Sepp Kuss
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in News

Emulating or even exceeding his spectacular 2023 season was always going to be a tall order for Sepp Kuss, but the Visma-Lease a Bike rider would have preferred 2024 to go a little more according to plan.

The American, who won the 2023 Vuelta a España despite not being one of his team’s protected GC riders at the start, struggled for consistency throughout last season and missed the Tour de France after contracting Covid.

