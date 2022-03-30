Tadej Pogačar struggled to keep pace at Dwars door Vlaanderen: 'They were too strong in the front, too fast'

The Slovenian failed on multiple occasions to bridge the gap to the leading group that contained Mathieu van der Poel

Tadej Pogacar Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Tadej Pogačar's 10th-place finish at Dwars door Vlaanderen today (Wednesday) has proven that he is beatable, with the Slovenian failing to bridge the gap from the chasing group to the leaders despite multiple attempts. 

The UAE Team Emirates rider missed the decisive formation of the leading group, which included eventual winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), after getting caught in a poor position within the peloton and ultimately losing ground to the Dutchman's attack. 

Speaking after the race, Pogačar explained how his multiple efforts to catch the leading group was ultimately in vain, though he didn't seem too disheartened with the performance on his cobbled Classics debut.

"At the key moment there was a crash," Pogačar said. "I had to stay behind and I missed the front group.

"I tried to come back with an effort but they were too strong in the front, too fast. Then we tried again and again, but in the end it was a good race.

"It's racing. I couldn't avoid the crash so I lost a few positions. I should have moved more to the front so on the climb was full gas but I couldn't [catch]."

See more

Pogačar came into Dwars door Vlaanderen aware of his lack of experience on the cobbles, but says he feels like the race today has helped him learn a lot heading into the Tour of Flanders on Sunday. Pogačar also claimed if today's race is anything to go by, then he is ready for an eventful day at the cobbled Monument on Sunday. 

"There were a lot of attacks for an original breakaway, it was a bit hectic," he said. "I got the feeling it was going to be chaotic until the final, and it was. For sure it's going to be something like that on Sunday, or even more."

When asked if he thinks he can win at the weekend, the two-time Tour de France winner seemed sceptical about his chances for victory, though with his ability, anything is possible.

"I don't know," he said. "I wasn't in the front today so I don't know if I can be in front on Sunday."

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs

Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly. 


I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company. 


Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.