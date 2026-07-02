Grand Départ to the Flamme Rouge and everything in-between: your guide to the language of the Tour de France

Watching or reading about the Tour de France can often feel like learning a new language, so we've done a little translation for you

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Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 08/07/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Tour de France Stage 4, Amiens Metropole to Rouen, France - Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates, wins Stage 4.
(Image credit:  Zac Williams/SWpix.com)