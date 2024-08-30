Tweets of the week: Ben O'Connor deletes his account, Geraint Thomas back on his bike, and Elinor Barker has some help with yoga

Normally, we try not to get mixed up with news in Tweets of the Week. It's a place for the silly, the irony-laden, the fun of the world of cycling. However, on this occasion, we will have to deal with some hard news.

You might have missed it, but this week, Ben O'Connor's Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale were handed four yellow cards on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España, for "obstruction by by a rider to prevent or delay the movement of another rider or vehicle".

While Decathlon, on the front of the peloton, were doing this, Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) crashed, although it is not clear whether it was directly because of the blocking. EF's team boss, Jonathan Vaughters, tweeted: "Accidents happen in cycling. We all know that. It’s a rough sport. But this was not an accident."

Enter O'Connor, stage right, who sent a series of tweets arguing that he and his team had done nothing wrong. However, after some thinking on Wednesday night, he ended up deleting his whole X/Twitter account. What a time he's having. To be fair, maybe he has just had enough of the Elon Musk show and the timing was just a coincidence.

The next day, O'Connor told Eurosport: "I completely stand by the boys. I can say we did absolutely nothing different or wrong. We showed no aggression to anybody else."

By the way, the Australian is still in the red jersey at the time of writing, and there was no real need for him to take to social media. I feel sorry for the poor Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale press officer who had to talk to him about the whole affair. Anyway, I hope he's doing alright, and not missing scrolling too much.

Keep scrolling here to find out which sport Mathieu van der Poel does when he's not cycling, what Lennert van Eetvelt puts on his feet, and which band Demi Vollering uses on Instagram reels. It's all go!

1. Ineos Grenadiers have not won a race since the beginning of July, but maybe this new job search will fix everything

The job hunt made big progress this morning. pic.twitter.com/NcT1f4agVRAugust 30, 2024

2. Only a world champion could keep this up, really. I'm not sure I would be able to keep going after this, what with the adrenaline

A magical save from Mathieu……. pic.twitter.com/r60jT0Ing3August 29, 2024

3. TDT-Unibet might not be the best cycling team in the world, but they are very good at getting combativity awards

🥂 Keep it coming, @RenewiTour! pic.twitter.com/gaUlWtfQTUAugust 29, 2024

4. If this is how Harrie Lavreysen feels about going back to the gym, the best sprinter on the track, then how should I feel?

A post shared by Harrie Lavreysen (@harrielavreysen) A photo posted by on

5. "I needed some racing miles, but I don’t really feel ready for it," Geraint Thomas said at the Renewi Tour. Sounds like not a lot of fun, and I'm not sure he really wants to be there

A post shared by Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas86) A photo posted by on

6. Mathieu van der Poel golfs? He golfs?! Ah man, this is disappointing news. I wonder if his cycling skills help him in any way.

A post shared by MVDP (@mathieuvanderpoel) A photo posted by on

7. Tadej Pogačar, meanwhile is living his best life. He especially likes watermelon, clearly

A post shared by Tadej Pogačar (@tadejpogacar) A photo posted by on

8. All power to Daphne Schrager, this is very cool

A post shared by British Cycling (@britishcycling) A photo posted by on

9. How do you make yoga more exciting? Add a small child into the mix. I'm sure this is exactly what Elinor Barker needed

A post shared by Elinor Barker (@elinorbarker) A photo posted by on

10. There's always that one friend who is filming everything... Or is this how many Para athletes can you fit in one lift?

A post shared by Blaine Hunt (@blainehunt) A photo posted by on

11. Demi Vollering likes Formula 1. Fine. The more notable thing about this, for me, though, is that the SD Worx-Protime rider has chosen the music of the Royal Marines Band to accompany her. Weird.

A post shared by Demi Vollering (@demivollering) A photo posted by on

12. Poor Ben O'Connor, who decided to delete his Twitter account after first of all coming onto Twitter to have a go at the UCI. One normal day of the Vuelta is all I want, will never happen.

Ben O’Connor has since deleted his Twitter/X account. pic.twitter.com/QJ4jrrObKcAugust 28, 2024

13. I simply would not be cycling outside if the weather was like this

Dramatic video captured the moment a tree came crashing down and nearly hit a cyclist as thunderstorms hit Milwaukee on Tuesday. The cyclist was okay. pic.twitter.com/BHGwgdhWZOAugust 28, 2024

14. And finally... How else would you treat a swollen foot than with an onion? Lennert van Eetvelt is the unlucky victim