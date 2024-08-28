Eddie Dunbar escapes to victory on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España as Primož Roglič takes time back on Ben O'Connor

Huge break decides day in Galicia as race leader ships over 30 seconds to chasers

Eddie Dunbar wins stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Eddie Dunbar flew to victory on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España, attacking inside the final kilometre to take his maiden Grand Tour stage on Wednesday.

As the Jayco-AlUla rider sprung out of the lead group, no-one could follow, and despite the Irishman's slight stature, he held off the punchier riders from the day's escape. Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finished second, with Max Poole (dsm-firmenich PostNL) in third.

Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

