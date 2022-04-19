Tweets of the week: Philippe Gilbert saddles up for his last Roubaix, Trek-Segafredo get very excited about Longo Borghini, and Dan Martin is retired

A Paris-Roubaix special

TOTW
Adam Becket
It feels such a shame that we have to wait until next year for another edition of either Paris-Roubaix Femmes or Hommes. We were spoiled by having two weekends in hell so close to each other thanks to the pandemic, and now we will have to be patient for a whole year until the race comes round again.

Good job, then, that both the women's and men's races were such fantastic spectacles, and had deserving winners in Elisa Longo Borghini and Dylan van Baarle. The two days in northern France created so much social media content that we decided to do a Roubaix special, with one exception.

Trek-Segafredo got very excited about Longo Borghini's win, obviously, so there's a lot of stuff from then, along with some dramatic stuff from the men's race. Sit back and recount the brilliant weekend with some top tier posting.

1. Philippe Gilbert had one last Paris-Roubaix to ride in his final year, and decided to saddle up for it, to help on the pavé

2. The men's Trek-Segafredo squad get very into Longo Borghini's performance at Roubaix, which is heartening to see

3. As do her Trek teammates Chloe Hosking and Audrey Cordon Ragot, who get a VIP view of the Italian lifting the trophy on stage

4. A trophy so heavy that Elisa Longo Borghini almost drops it... fortunately she held on

5. Longo Borghini will now get her own shower block at Roubaix, alongside the long history of great winners

6. It's not just riders and bikes who are affected by the brutal road surfaces of Paris-Roubaix, as photographer Sean Hardy found out

7. Riders had to take wheels from other teams just to finish the attritional race, with Antoine Raugel nicking a wheel from UAE, luckily it fitted...

8. It was a hard day out at The Hell of the North for Filippo Ganna, as the Italian finished for the first time, but really paid the price for it

9. Wout van Aert swapped bikes with Timo Roosen, meaning the latter's bike computer had a faster day than it was perhaps expecting

10. Groupama-FDJ's Jacopo Guarnieri speculates as to just what Dylan van Baarle said to Dave Brailsford as the pair embraced after the former's Roubaix victory

11. And finally, Dan Martin wants us to all realise that he is actually retired now, and we shouldn't expect him to still be riding as well as he once did

