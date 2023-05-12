Tweets of the week: Special guests at the Giro, Carthy does a wizard impression and Cavendish gets a new sprint train
Taking a look through the best of cycling social media in the last week
The Giro d’Italia is up and running and it’s been a rollercoaster of a first week.
Remco Evenepoel, Geraint Thomas and the rest of the peloton have been subject to some horrendous weather, so it’s no wonder that Andreas Leknessund got stuck into a celebratory pizza that was put in front of him when he pulled on the pink jersey.
While Leknessund was enjoying pizza, it looks like the World Champion prefers a whole egg as a snack while he’s out on the road, the prop of an ongoing joke within the peloton.
Elsewhere Mark Cavendish has been racing his first Grand Tour for Astana-Qazaqstan. Based on what we’ve seen, it looks like his new squad have brought in a monstrous lead out train to set the Manxman up for that 35th Tour de France stage win this July.
Meanwhile away from the Corsa Rosa, Annemiek van Vleuten has been seen visiting the hallowed turf of the Johan Cruyff arena…. Late change of profession, Annemiek?
Did you know that before turning to two wheels, Van Vleuten was actually a footballer? The Dutch cycling superstar is an FC Twente fan, though, not an Ajax diehard.
1. After Jan Tratnik is forced out for Jumbo, could we have seen super Jonas to the rescue at the Giro?
"You need me in Italy TO DO WHAT?" #Giro pic.twitter.com/R0PGZsxFYaMay 5, 2023
2. Leknessund gets stuck into a Margherita. Fortunately, for the locals, without pineapple
🍕 The problem with these tweets is that I instantly get hungry.#Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/duyiuL8hFfMay 11, 2023
3. If Van Vleuten signed for Ajax, we reckon she'd be capable of a long-range wonder goal or two on that famous pitch
A post shared by Annemiek van Vleuten (@annemiekvanvleuten) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
4. Throwback Thursday on erm Friday?!
Remco Evenepoel & Primoz Roglic in 2011 #Giro pic.twitter.com/4U36k6LywDMay 9, 2023
5. An egg-cellent joke was played on Remco
What's going on here? 🥚. Cosa sta succedendo? 🥚#Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/Iq0Wjw8wzuMay 8, 2023
6. Marlen Reusser celebrates some strong teamwork
A post shared by Marlen Reusser (@marlenreusser) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
7. Hugh Carthy as a wizard anyone?
🤔 WHAT IF... Riders had long hair? And sometimes a beard... GIRO EDITION Hugh CARTHY 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/sg5Gq1IyZlMay 7, 2023
8. Remco gets a special visitor on the road at the Giro
A post shared by BettiniPhoto (@bettiniphoto) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
9. EF Education-EasyPost always look to disrupt the norm. Not sure about the odd socks, though
🧦 Some content for you to check out @efsockcheck #Giro #GirodItalia @EFprocycling pic.twitter.com/Wkc8PBsj93May 7, 2023
10. Cav's new leadout train will surely bring that record-breaking Tour win this year
Mark Cavendish and his train 🚂 at the Giro d’Italia 🤷🏻♂️😅@MarkCavendish @giroditalia #Giro #GirodItalia #AstanaQazaqstanTeam pic.twitter.com/Lcuv7gj9cBMay 7, 2023
10. Looks like it's all fun and games on the Trek-Segafredo bus
A post shared by Elynor Backstedt-Calvert (@elynor_backstedt) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
11. Nice bit of positivity from Jan here...
Overthinking why this happened is not productive. Better to focus on recovery to come back even stronger👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/vA8OY1CDMyMay 7, 2023
12. If Derek Zoolander rocked up at the Corsa Rosa
🙌 @BenStiller, your pass is ready! Are you busy in May? 🙌 Ben, il tuo pass è pronto!Hai impegni a maggio?#Giro #GirodItalia https://t.co/nggEizL1xi pic.twitter.com/ujk9kDsiWGMay 6, 2023
13. Taking bike throws to the extreme here, Mark
Mark Cavendish snatching 5th by half a wheel with an unconventional bike throw https://t.co/nETxIQGnEBMay 10, 2023
14. Teams these days are always looking for the next big thing, but combine Van Aert with Roglič and you've suddenly got a very special bike rider
Why did they put Roglič's head on Van Aert's body?Wrong answers only. #Giro pic.twitter.com/zKFThhvNQDMay 6, 2023
15. The face of a man who is absolutely loving the Giro d'Italia
Come to the #Giro they said… pic.twitter.com/Ef4QzHWX3KMay 8, 2023
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
