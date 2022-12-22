Watch: Jumbo-Visma 2023 team launch

Stream the Dutch super team's presentation

Jumbo-Visma
Adam Becket
Adam Becket
published

Watch the Jumbo-Visma team presentation for 2023 here, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Sander Kleikers at Move Amsterdam.

Present will be team boss Richard Plugge, and star riders like Wout van Aert, Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič, Edoardo Affini and Dylan van Baarle.

The show starts at 2pm CET/1pm GMT and ends at 3.30pm CET/2.30pm GMT.

It looks best full screen!

