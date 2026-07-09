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How to watch Tour de France stage 6: free streams and TV channels for tough Pyrenees day

All the broadcast information ahead of the first big mountain test of this year's race

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Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG crosses the finish line during the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 5 a 158.3km stage from Lannemezan to Pau / #UCIWT / on July 08, 2026 in Pau
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
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