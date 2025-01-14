'We were talking about going to the Giro d'Italia': Jonas Vingegaard postpones Giro-Tour attempt - for now

The Danish two-time winner of the Tour de France is seeking to regain the yellow jersey in 2025

Jonas Vingegaard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in News

Jonas Vingegaard has revealed that he gave consideration to attempting the Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double in 2025, but he and his Visma-Lease a Bike team decided to put the challenge on the back burner – for now.

The two-time winner of the Tour de France failed to win a Grand Tour in 2024, his season heavily hamstrung after a horror crash at April’s Itzulia Basque Country. He recovered in time for the Tour, admirably winning a stage and finishing second, but he was unable to better his arch-rival Tadej Pogačar who claimed both the Giro and Tour, becoming the first man since Marco Pantani in 1998 to win both races in the same calendar year.

