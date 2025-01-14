Jonas Vingegaard to target the Tour de France and Vuelta a España in 2025

Dane to be joined by Wout van Aert, Simon Yates and Matteo Jorgenson at Tour as Visma-Lease a Bike announces schedules

Jonas Vingegaard shakes hands with Tadej Pogačar on the podium of the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Jonas Vingegaard is to ride both the Tour de France and Vuelta a España in 2025, as he seeks to reach his highest level again after a mixed 2024.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider's programme for the year was announced on Tuesday at the team's press event, along with his teammates. Vingegaard's season will begin at the Volta ao Algarve in mid-February before he heads to Paris-Nice, the Volta a Catalunya, the Critérium du Dauphiné, and then the Tour and Vuelta.

