'Well, I'm getting off here': Miguel Ángel López's final moments with Movistar seen in snippet of latest documentary season

Miguel Ángel López's controversial final moments with Movistar, when he abandoned the Vuelta a España while in the podium places, will be featured in the latest instalment of the team's documentary series.

The third season of El Día Menos Pensado, which translates to The Least Expected Day, will air this spring, initially on the team's sponsor's streaming service, MovistarPlus, rather than Netflix where the first two series aired.

The upcoming episodes may be the most hotly anticipated yet, as despite the drama and at times sitcom-worthy behind-the-scenes footage the audience has come to expect every year, Miguel Ángel López's departure from the Vuelta a España was one of the most shocking moments of the 2021 season.

A short clip of the third series was played during Movistar's 2022 team presentation, revealing that López said over the radio when abandoning the race, "well, I'm getting off here. It's been a pleasure, gentlemen."

"Bueno yo me quedo por aquí. Fue un placer señores".La frase del año....

Team boss Eusebio Unzué's real-time reaction is also captured: "It was never going to be a great decision," with the sports director in the car on the race looking exasperated.

The clip also shows López sitting down for an interview about the incident after the fact, meaning we should hear his version of what went down that day.

After the release of the clip, López posted a photo of himself on his bike, back in Astana kit after returning to his old team at the start of 2022, with the caption: "I'm staying here," making light of what happened at the Spanish Grand Tour.

Desde este fantástico lugar, puedo decir: #YoMeQuedoPorAquí 🎩

It had previously seemed uncertain as to whether the Movistar documentary series would return for a third instalment, rumours circulating that management was unhappy with the often calamitous way in which their organisation was portrayed, yet the popularity of the series and subsequent sponsor boon seems to have won out.