'Well, I'm getting off here': Miguel Ángel López's final moments with Movistar seen in snippet of latest documentary season
The Colombian responds to the release of the trailer, making light of the incident
By Jonny Long published
Miguel Ángel López's controversial final moments with Movistar, when he abandoned the Vuelta a España while in the podium places, will be featured in the latest instalment of the team's documentary series.
The third season of El Día Menos Pensado, which translates to The Least Expected Day, will air this spring, initially on the team's sponsor's streaming service, MovistarPlus, rather than Netflix where the first two series aired.
The upcoming episodes may be the most hotly anticipated yet, as despite the drama and at times sitcom-worthy behind-the-scenes footage the audience has come to expect every year, Miguel Ángel López's departure from the Vuelta a España was one of the most shocking moments of the 2021 season.
A short clip of the third series was played during Movistar's 2022 team presentation, revealing that López said over the radio when abandoning the race, "well, I'm getting off here. It's been a pleasure, gentlemen."
>>> Formula One's Sebastian Vettel on staying off Zwift to avoid letting his 'competitive edge' take over, and future career as a bike courier
"Bueno yo me quedo por aquí. Fue un placer señores".La frase del año....@Movistar_Team @SupermanlopezN #ElDiaMenosPensado pic.twitter.com/VhUQ1wDJx4January 20, 2022
Team boss Eusebio Unzué's real-time reaction is also captured: "It was never going to be a great decision," with the sports director in the car on the race looking exasperated.
The clip also shows López sitting down for an interview about the incident after the fact, meaning we should hear his version of what went down that day.
After the release of the clip, López posted a photo of himself on his bike, back in Astana kit after returning to his old team at the start of 2022, with the caption: "I'm staying here," making light of what happened at the Spanish Grand Tour.
Desde este fantástico lugar, puedo decir: #YoMeQuedoPorAquí 🎩 pic.twitter.com/2ywxbFNIRmJanuary 20, 2022
It had previously seemed uncertain as to whether the Movistar documentary series would return for a third instalment, rumours circulating that management was unhappy with the often calamitous way in which their organisation was portrayed, yet the popularity of the series and subsequent sponsor boon seems to have won out.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Anti-sailing and knob-induced drag: Swiss Side delves into gravel tyre aerodynamics
Aero experts test Continental, Panaracer, Schwalbe, Vittoria and WTB tyres using its newest carbon gravel wheelset, the Gravon 420
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Altura Thermostretch Windproof Glove review
Does exactly what a neoprene glove should; keeps hands warm, even when wet.
By Emma Silversides • Published
-
'It's like coming back home': Miguel Ángel López on returning to Astana after Movistar contract termination
The Colombian climber has set himself the challenge of winning the Giro d'Italia in 2022
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Miguel Ángel López returns to Astana following turbulent year with Movistar
The Colombian climber had his contract terminated by Movistar after he abandoned the Vuelta a España 2021
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Miguel Ángel López to leave Movistar, team announces
The two parties have agreed by mutual agreement to go their separate ways
By Jonny Long • Published
-
'I tried to convince him to continue': Miguel Ángel López's team-mate speaks out after his leader abandoned the Vuelta
Imanol Erviti told López that he would regret it if he abandoned the race the way he did
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
'I decided to stop fighting' - Miguel Ángel López apologises and explains decision to abandon Vuelta a España
The Colombian was third going into the penultimate stage but failed to finish the day's racing
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published