Wout Poels pips Alexey Lutsenko in two-up sprint on Ruta del Sol stage four

Wout Poels won his first race since 2019 after pipping Alexey Lutsenko in the two-up sprint finish of stage four at the Ruta del Sol.

The Dutchman and the Astana Qazaqstan man broke away in the closing kilometres, holding off the chase group to contest the win between themselves. Poels led from the front inside the final kilometre and held off Lutsenko's charge to seal the victory for Bahrain-Victorious.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's Mauri Vansevenant led the chase group over the line in third.

Wout Poels now takes the race lead with one stage remaining.

More to follow...