Wout Poels pips Alexey Lutsenko in two-up sprint on Ruta del Sol stage four
The Dutchman led from the front and held on to deny the Khazak in the sprint
Wout Poels won his first race since 2019 after pipping Alexey Lutsenko in the two-up sprint finish of stage four at the Ruta del Sol.
The Dutchman and the Astana Qazaqstan man broke away in the closing kilometres, holding off the chase group to contest the win between themselves. Poels led from the front inside the final kilometre and held off Lutsenko's charge to seal the victory for Bahrain-Victorious.
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's Mauri Vansevenant led the chase group over the line in third.
Wout Poels now takes the race lead with one stage remaining.
More to follow...
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
