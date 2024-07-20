'You always need to go for the victory if you can' - Insatiable Tadej Pogačar won't stop winning at Tour de France

The Slovenian says that he was "at the limit" on the final climb of stage 20

Tadej Pogačar on the podium post-stage 20 of the 2024 Tour de France
Tadej Pogačar has five stage wins at this year's Tour de France. Five. He's not a sprinter, but a general classification rider. To put that feat into perspective, it's the first time a non-sprinter has won five stages at the Tour since Bernard Hinault in 1981, and four of those were time trials. It just doesn't happen.

12 teams have won stages at this year's race, with ten going empty-handed - something unlikely to change on Sunday's final time trial - while Pogačar has won five. The UAE Team Emirates rider has won 19 races this year, which would put him joint-eighth on the team victory rankings, above Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, above Ineos Grenadiers. 

