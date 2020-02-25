Score 8/10 Pros Breathable

Fast wicking

Cons No water resistance Price as reviewed: £30

I’ve been a huge fan of Giro’s clothing ever since it launched the Chrono kit some years ago, with the Chrono shorts and jersey absolutely stealing the show for me. However, whilst the jersey and shorts have since been through several iterations, the arm warmers that complement the range remain relatively unchanged are are still a worthy highlight of the collection.

>>> Best arm warmers

These arm warmers are unlike most of the competitors on the market. They’re not designed to be wind or waterproof, and thus likely not to be your first choice in the deep mid winter when pairing with garments like a short sleeved Gabba. However, warmers truly come into their own in the shoulder seasons of spring and autumn, and that’s when these really shine.

Created from Giro’s ‘Wickpro’ material, which is constructed from Nylon (60%), Polyproplyene (30%) and Elastene (10%), the Chrono warmers are incredibly stretchy and super breathable.

Pulling these warmers on, they hug your arms well and feel exceptionally soft against the skin. They suck sweat away and allow you to work hard without feeling like you’re overheating, which which is ideal for those chilly pre-season training camps where the temperatures aren’t that warm but the climbs are still long.

>>> Best cycling holidays

The fabric offers UPF 50+ protection, too. This will be a big plus for the likes of Spanish and Italian riders who still bundle up when the sun is shining. For UK riders, once it’s hot enough to worry we’re likely to have stripped the layers off.

When it comes time to remove these warmers, they roll up really neatly into a pocket ready sausage and take up very little room in a back pocket. Coming in a 58g, they’re lightweight too, though just a few grams shy of the more hardy water resistant versions on the market.

The warmers are held in place with a strip of more elasticated material at the top, and I found they stayed put well without cutting in. At the cuff, Giro has applied the same treatment, preventing air from travelling up the sleeves and causing a chill. They’re pretty long on me, but that means there’s plenty of fabric to pull over the tops of my gloves.

Coming in at £29.99, these warmers are in-line with competitors such as Sportful and Castelli. You can certainly find cheaper options from in-house brands at major online retailers such as Wiggle’s dhb line, but that applies across the board.

Verdict These are exceptionally comfortable and breathable arm warmers. The lack of wind or water resistance means that their appeal is quite limited in the UK - only really suiting dry spring or autumn days. However, they're ideal for those rare treats, and really come into their own when travelling to Spain and Italy for pre-season training camps.

Details

Weight: 58g a pair

Sizes: XS-S, M-L, XL-XXL

