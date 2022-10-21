Ravemen TR30M rear light review - does a rear light really need 360 degree visibility?

The Ravemen TR30M is a good option for those looking for a lightweight, versatile rear light.

Boasting a 360 degree viewing angle - and different mounting options - it is certainly worth a look. But in such a competitive spot in the market, it's hard to recommend it as one of the best bike lights we have had on test.

Ravemen TR30M rear light: lighting spec and brightness

(Image credit: Joe Baket)

The TR30M has a predictable 30 lumen output, which is more than enough for commuters on street lit roads or some extra visibility on country lanes. But crucially for some riders, it's not really enough to be considered a 'full' daytime running light.

But when it comes to the visibility in the pitch black of night, I found that the Ravemen TR30M did stay noticeable at distances of over 150 meters - which is truly a testament to the lensing of the light, really getting the most from each and every one of those 30 lumens.

Perhaps the best feature of this light, though, is the 360 degree viewing angle which is particularly good for riding in traffic. Having such great peripheral visibility really helps around junctions where cars won’t always be directly behind you. Coupled with a good range of flashing options, I did feel safe riding around town. I found angling the light slightly out towards the rear allowed for maximum visibility from all angles.

When it comes to battery life, the Ravemen did respectably, but not the best in class. That being said, the 200mAh battery reaches after 1.5 hours charging off the included micro USB cable - which is quite quick.

During testing, I found 2-3hr rides to be no problem with the lower flashing modes, and the 15 hour quoted runtime proved no exaggeration either. But a sub two hour run time on the high powered mode reinforces this light's position, in my view, to the commuter or time-trialist market.

Ravemen TR30M rear light: mounting and build quality

(Image credit: Joe Baket)

The versatility of mounting options is a strong point for the TR30M. Ravemen supplies a silicone band style mount for the TR30M - an ever more common method for manufacturers in recent times but, unlike many other brands, you also have the option to disregard the mount and clip the light straight onto a jersey pocket. For this purpose, the clip was effective.

On thicker winter jerseys, I never found myself having to do the awkward 180 degree turn in the middle of the road to collect the light. All my testing was on Oxford roads, of which many are in a pretty poor state. So, whilst I didn't test the light's staying power on any full-fledged gravel tracks, it wasn't too far off.

The mount itself, however, does not get top marks. After some extended use, the hinge started to come loose, and although this was easily tightened with half a turn of the Phillips screwdriver, the light moving around mid-ride certainly isn't ideal.

On top of this, the materials used in both the light and mount just don’t have the same quality feel as some of the competitors like Cateye's Viz 300. Whilst assessing their true longevity will require further further testing, button tactility and plastic choices aren’t as premium as the competition.

During my test period, I was pretty lucky with the weather, with the UK treating me to some mild autumnal rides without too much rain. That said, the light did see some poor weather and stood up no problem, but this is to be expected with an industry standard IPX4 rating.

Ravemen TR30M rear light: value and conclusion

(Image credit: Joe Baket)

The light market is a tough place to get noticed with so many strong options from the likes of Cateye, Lezyne and many other brands too. Unfortunately, I think for a lot of users there is better value for money to be found with some alternative options.

For example, for $39.95 / £39.99 you can pick up Cateyes' Viz 300, which offers a considerable 150 lumen brightness, along with a maximum 70 hour battery life. That said, for commuters who would value the unrivalled viewing angles, the Ravemen TR30M is still a competitive option.

The best application I can think of for this light however, lies in time trialling. I found mounting the light high up on the seatpost and angling it up allowed for a very neat solution for keeping the light out of the wind, but still being visible. And for all of the hill climbers out there, it only weighs 22g - marginally less than some of the competition.