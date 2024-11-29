Black Friday essential tech discounts - I thought this device was a joke, now I never, ever ride without it

Tech editor Simon Fellows initially thought Garmin’s Varia radar was a lame April fools' prank but he’s now a convert. 25% off on Amazon.

Garmin Varia radar unit front on
Radar? Seriously? What kind of cyclist needs that? This was my reaction when, just a few years back, my older brother, an Englishman who has made Connecticut his home, told me he and his US riding buddies were all riding with Garmin radar-equipped rear lights. “Try it,” he urged me, “I now hate riding without it.”

His was an earlier unit than the Garmin Varia RTL515 I’ve found heavily discounted for Black Friday, but it worked in exactly the same way. Essentially, the Varia RTL515 is no bulkier than a typical super-powerful rear light – it’s visible from up to a mile away, and in bright sunshine – but the housing contains a radar sensor. This can detect cars, motorcycles, vans and other vehicles from 140 metres away.

Garmin Varia RTL515 rearview radar with tail lightUS: Was $199.99, now $149.98 Save 25%UK: Was £159.99, now £119.99 Save 25%

Garmin Varia RTL515 rearview radar with tail light
US: Was $199.99, now $149.98 Save 25%
UK: Was £159.99, now £119.99 Save 25%

Without doubt, this is one of our favourite pieces of modern cycling tech. It will sense and warn of approaching vehicles from 140 metres. The light is ultra-bright, visible from more than a mile away. For the ultimate peace of mind.

View Deal

