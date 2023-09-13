Specialized/Fjallraven S/F Handlebar Pocket review - compact option that's great for weekend rides

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Specialized/Fjallraven S/F Handlebar Pocket is marketed as ‘a small, burrito-sized alternative to a regular sized handlebar bag’. This is an excellent and highly accurate description for what is essentially a small sausage of a bar bag that is held in an out-front, upright position on bikes with external cabling, and it also tucks nicely under the aero bars of my Cannondale SuperSix.

(Image credit: Jack Elton-Walters)

With a smaller capacity than some of the best handlebar bags, I had to be more selective about what I carried, but its 1.5 liter capacity was space enough for a tube, tire lever, power bank, spare rear light and my keys – sufficient for weekend rides rather than longer range touring trips, perhaps.

Specialized/Fjallraven S/F Handlebar Pocket: Attachment

The main fixing is two ‘velcro’ straps that hold the bag on the handlebars, while a bungy cord wraps around the headtube or stem spacers to keep the bar bag in place. Its size – and therefore finite limit to carrying capacity and weight – means that it would be difficult to load it up heavily enough to be able to swing out and back against the cord’s ability to keep it in place.

However, it can be a bit fiddly to get the straps tight enough on bikes with internal cabling to ensure it doesn't move. Less of a problem with cables holding it forward.

(Image credit: Future)

The springiness of the cord adds to its versatility as it can be stretched and wrapped around different shapes and arrangements of bars and stems, rather than a strap and buckle system that can only be affixed in one direct position behind the bar bag.

With an out-front computer mount in situ, the bar bag hangs under the handlebars rather than front on. This didn't matter to me, it just further showed the versatility of the bungy cord system for affixing the bar bag to the bike. The ony downside of mounting the bag in this position is that it doesn't give you the same easy access to the contents inside while riding.

(Image credit: Jack Elton-Walters)

Specialized/Fjallraven S/F Handlebar Pocket: Weatherproofing

The Specialized/Fjallraven S/F Handlebar Pocket is listed as being made from 210D recycled nylon ripstop that has been given a claimed 10,000mm PU coating. Most rides I’ve done have been in the dry, but a recent ride during which there was thick drizzle throughout meant rider, bike and bar bag all got a good soaking.

Water could be seen to collect on the outer of the bar bag and so I hoped/assumed that any moisture was being kept at bay. However, upon closer inspection after the end of the ride, I found that the contents were slightly damp – although by no means soaking wet.

For example, the cardboard box of my spare inner tube was damp and had been softened by the moisture. There was a hint of moisture on the exterior of my power bank, too.

This would make me reluctant to store anything prone to moisture damage in there during a heavier downpour, especially on a multi-day trip when drying anything out could be more difficult.

(Image credit: Jack Elton-Walters)

Specialized/Fjallraven S/F Handlebar Pocket: Capacity

As mentioned, the capacity of the Specialized/Fjallraven S/F Handlebar Pocket is modest, but it never claimed to be anything but. The full width zip allows for easy access to the contents and makes it simple to add what you need before a ride, maximising what capacity there is.

For weekend rides it can hold anything I’d need – that is up to a point where my willingness to conduct roadside repairs would be eclipsed by the ease with which I could request a lift home from a willing relative.

When going further afield, you might choose this handlebar bag to hold a power bank – for on-the-fly computer and light charging – and easily accessible energy bars or gels. Other equipment can be stored elsewhere in pannier bags or frame bags, obviously. However, a larger bar bag would suit those looking to maximise every luggage point.

Specialized/Fjallraven S/F Handlebar Pocket: Value and conclusion

If this ‘burrito’ bar bag had been completely waterproof, it would be looking at a potential 5* rating. It’s compact, well made and attaches easily. However, the first wet ride saw some dampness reach its contents, so I’d wonder about its capabilities in much more adverse conditions far from home. For dry rides on my best road bike it’ll become a permanent fixture, but I don’t think it’ll be moving across to my gravel bike for any adventure riding.

At $60 / £50 it appears to be about market average, but arguably that’s still a lot of money to part with for somewhere to store your snacks and a multi-tool. It’s good, it does the job, most people will be satisfied.

(Image credit: Jack Elton-Walters)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specialized/Fjallraven S/F Handlebar Pocket: List of features Price £50.00 / $60.00 Product link https://www.fjallraven.com/uk/en-gb/bags-gear/fjallraven-specialized/sf-handlebar-pocket Colours Ochre, Red, Black, Green Material Made from 210D recycled Nylon RipStop with 10,000mm PU coating Material Vinylon F: 100% vinylal Lining 100% polyamide 210D Attachment Can be attached to most handlebars with two velcro straps and a bungy cor Opening Large user-friendly opening that is easily accessed Dimensions Height: 9cm, width: 23cm, depth: 10cm Volume 1.5 litres Weight Advertised: 100g. Actual: 110g

(Image credit: Jack Elton-Walters)