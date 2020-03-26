Score 7/10 Pros Lenses changed in bright light quickly

Didn't fog up Cons Fit far too wide on our tester Price as reviewed: £90

Liv, and its sibling brand Giant, aim to provide everything a cyclist needs to get started under one marque. This can be particularly helpful for new cyclists – the bike purchase comes with a one-stop-shop for clothing, helmets, shoes, and indeed glasses.

>>> Best cycling glasses reviewed

The Vista NXT Varia cycling glasses are the range toppers in the Liv eyewear collection. They come in at £89.99, and the defining feature is the NXT Varia lens.

This adjusts to light changes – so in low light, riders enjoy a clear lens which will keep grime and muck away from their peepers. As soon as the sun comes out, the lens takes on a dark hue to protect against the rays.

The colour change feature worked exceptionally well for me – and I was impressed by how rapidly the switch would take place, bearing in mind that these come in well below the price usually associated with this technology.

There’s a vent at the corner of each lens, which helped to clear condensation (for example, at traffic lights) and these didn’t mist up any more than an average pair of riding glasses.

I tested the white pair, with purple temple tips, but there’s also a black pair with pink details. The temple tips, combined with a rubberised and adjustable nose pad, kept the glasses on my face, with an impressive lack of slippage – even leaning forwards and shaking my head around, there was no movement.

Liv has opted for a flexible TR-90 plastic for the frame, and dropping onto the scales at 29g, which is only 3g heavier than my favourite pair of Radar glasses from market leader Oakley.

So far, so good. However, Liv boasts a ‘panoramic lens’ for the widest field of vision yet, as well as a slim, women’s specific fit. Sizing is listed as “one size fits most”.

The lens is indeed wide, but it didn’t wrap around my face – instead hanging off the edge in a way that, front on, looked and felt a bit odd.

I will add that I do have a notoriously narrow face, always opting for “slim fit”, “junior fit” or “Asia fit” wherever possible. However, I had hoped that this women’s fit would suit me, too. Not so.

Face shape and fit are of course both personal factors. However, I’d say these glasses were wider than many other pairs I’ve tried, to the point I didn’t feel comfortable in them, despite the excellent grippers which did at least prevent them from moving around.

The lens technology here is great, when considered alongside the price, but unfortunately these won’t become my next go-to riding specs.

Verdict Excellent light adjusting lenses at an affordable price point. Unfortunately the fit wasn't great on our tester, but this may vary between individuals.

Details

Weight: 29g

Contact : liv-cycling.com

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: White/purple or Black/pink

