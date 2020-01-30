Score 8/10 Pros Flexible

Competitively priced

Grippy Cons Touchscreen compatibility could be better

Fit could be closer Price as reviewed: £23

Not all cyclists like wearing gloves, but unfortunately the biting winds of winter mean most of us are forced to cover up during the colder months. If you don’t like the feel of bulky, thick fabric between your hands and the bars, then the Windslam Stretch gloves from dhb may just be for you.

The Windslam fabric is designed to keep out the cold breeze, whilst inside a fleece inner provides comfort and additional warmth. Being a low bulk glove, with built in stretch, the goal is to provide excellent dexterity and ease of shifting and braking, without sacrificing insulation.

These claims certainly rung true for me. Despite being advertised as an autumn/spring glove, I was able to wear these during the winter without becoming uncomfortable, though we have had mild days with temperatures rarely slipping below 5ºc. The fabric allowed for easy movement, and plucking items from my pocket mid-ride was easy as were actions such as operating bike lights and my Garmin screen.

The cuff is long and extended well past my wrists, allowing me to tuck the gloves under or over my jacket, preventing cold air from making its way up my arms.

On the underside, a silicone grip has been used the whole way along the palm and on the fingers as well, right up to the tips. The fingers are designed to be touchscreen compatible – but whilst I was able to operate my phone to open apps and take pictures, I found typing messages really required stripping off the extra layer.

In the interest of visibility, there’s a reflective dhb logo plus a ‘Windslam logo’ designed to catch the attention of other road users. Though perhaps useful when indicating, these are small and unlikely to make a huge difference.

I tested these gloves in a Small, with sizes ranging from Extra Small to Extra Extra Large. Whilst I found the added stretch and lightweight nature of the gloves comfortable, they were a little baggy. An Extra Small could have been a better fit, which makes me believe that those with particularly tiny hands may not be best catered for here.

At only £23, dhb’s Windslam Stretch gloves certainly represent a bargain, and being light and slim they could also serve as an inner liner with a bulkier pair for those who need extra protection in winter, then being worn alone once temperatures rise.

Verdict A lightweight glove designed for autumn and spring, but capable enough in winter for those who like a close hand to bar grip and don't suffer too much with cold hands. Excellent value means these pack a punch, though the touchscreen compatibility could be better.

Details

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colour: Black

Contact: www.wiggle.co.uk

