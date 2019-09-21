Score 9/10 Pros Good fit

Good protection

Plenty of vents Cons Weight Price as reviewed: £69

The Bell Formula sits one notch below the excellent Bell Stratus helmet in the brand’s extensive range of lids.

Made via Bell’s Fusion In-Mould process, the Formula has a polycarbonate shell that is bonded to the EPS foam, which should, according to the brand, makes for a sturdier build. This particular model doesn’t come with MIPs, but for £15 extra you can get a Formula that does, should you want a little extra protection.

The helmet’s design is distinctively ‘Bell’, and its shape echoes that of the Stratus and Falcon helmets, both of which sit above it in the range. That means you get some of the benefits of these higher price point lids for less money; including 19 vents that do a great job of keeping you cool, funnelling air over the top of the head and out of the rear.

The fit of the helmet felt good, and I was impressed by its design, especially its extended coverage down the back of the head which I’ve always appreciated on other Bell helmets. It helps it feel secure, like it’s hugging the head rather than precariously balanced, giving you a little extra feeling of protection.

The helmet uses Bell’s ‘Float-Fit’ retention system that gives a fair amount of adjustment and doesn’t impinge on the back of the head. Its easy to adjust on the fly and possible to get a comfy fit, including when wearing a helmet.

At 235g it’s not a featherweight lid but it is par for the course when it comes to a value helmet, and the enormous number of vents will help shave some of that down.

If the black and fluorescent yellow colour tested here isn’t to your taste then fear not; Bell makes the Formula in an extensive range of colours, including a very nice matt black and gunmetal.