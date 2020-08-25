Score 9/10 Pros Fit

Comfort

Aerodynamics

Choice

Female/ Male fit

Price

Cons More male than female colours Price as reviewed: £75.00

If you add up all the available colours, male and female fits and all the sizes of the dhb Aeron Speed short sleeve jersey, then you’ll have, by my calculation, 65 different Aeron Speed jerseys to choose from.

That’s no mean feat for a single piece of cycling apparel, and shows that when dhb created the Aeron Speed jersey, it believed it was on to something rather good; and I think it was.

Pro team input

The Aeron Speed has been designed with insight from professional riders within UCI Continental cycling team Canyon dhb p/b Soreen, which, if nothing else shows in the fit, which is more athletic than race. Meaning that you should expect a body hugging finish once zipped up, but not reveal all tight. The women’s UK size 8 on me was indeed that, and once on, presented a crease free jersey all round.

Fit and function

Across the shoulders and sleeves is a compressing aerodynamic fabric made by renowned industry experts Shoeller. dhb say that this waffle like fabric from the Swiss brand creates a disruptive area which increases the aerodynamics, akin to the dimples on a golf ball. Which according to dhb are more effective than tip lines on wind tunnel testing, as are the long sleeves.

Measuring around 31 centimetres from shoulder to cuff, it’s the longest short sleeve jersey sleeve I’ve ever tested. At around 5 centimetres longer than the Katusha Allure Jersey sleeves, I was expecting to really struggle with the length, previously stating that I wasn’t keen on this style as it gave me a claustrophobic feeling. However, this time I actually really liked the fit.

I put it down to the fact that it was all arm encompassing, so rather than constricting the bicep by finishing mid arm, it actually gave it a secure compressing fit by finishing closer to my elbow. Having worn it on one of the hottest days of the year in the exposed moorlands of the Peak District, I would have also put money pre-ride on me hating the arm design due to the heat. A few hours later and I was forced to admit I was glad I didn’t financially commit as I was surprised as to how comfortable I was temperature wise for the entire duration of the ride.

I’ll put much of this riding temperature regulation down to the rest of the dhb Aeron Speed short sleeve jersey construction. The fabrics used come from the Italian fabric house MITI Spa, who are considered another industry gold standard. In the main, this is in the form of a more stretchy, silky material that is used in the front and much of the back panels. Finishing the fabric front, with an aim of ensuring breathability is a breathable, almost transparent mesh, which is used under arms and at the centre of the back and all adds up to a package that tips 120g (for a UK size 8) on the scales.

Overall this presents a close fit when on, and while some jerseys can leave you feeling trussed up like a turkey on a hot day, the dhb Aeron Speed was the exact opposite, and left me feeling just nicely held together – a very much welcomed feeling on a long climb in the sizzling sun.

At the back the three decent size cargo pockets are all accessible on the move and all stretchy enough to fit all my riding paraphernalia, yet secure and well formed enough to not drag the entire jersey down or, thanks to 4.5 centimetres of tacky silicon backed waist band beneath the pockets, twist round under the load. There is also a fourth zip secure pocket, which is big enough for a set of keys, but would struggle to take much more through the opening.

My only gripe is that there are more choices in colours and graphics for the men’s fit.

Value

At £75, the dhb Aeron Speed short sleeve jersey is really well priced amongst it’s peers. There can still be some cycling snobbery around regarding the Wiggle house brand, but they’ve really upped their game for 2020 and have produced another belter of attire that’s hard to fault.

Verdict The dhb Aeron Speed short sleeve jersey is a gem of a product. Nestled between all out race and sportive cuts, it comes with aerodynamic qualities, without a reveal-all fit making it an easy to wear top for almost any summer ride.

Details

Jersey Fabrics: Shoeller, MITI Spa

Colours/ Graphics (female): pink/ orange, Focus, Bokeh,

Colours/ graphics (male): Red, grey, black. dhb Canyon, Focus, Bokeh

Sizes (female): UK 6 - 16

Sizes (male): XS - XL

Weight: 120g (women's size 8)

Contact: www.wiggle.co.uk

