Score 8/10 Pros Comfortable, close fit with lots of stretch

Very lightweight

Lots of reflectives

Cons Aero benefits not quantified Price as reviewed: £159.99

Part of Gore’s newest C7 range, the C7 Race jersey has had the input of Gore Wear ambassador Fabian Cancellara in its design.

Gore has majored on its three new C7 bibshort models, the C7 Race, C7 Long Distance and C7 Vent and has rather downplayed the C7 Race jersey. But like its C7 shorts, the C7 Race jersey is packed with technical features.

It’s a close fitting piece, with the inherent stretch in the polyamide fabric with its 22% elastane content meaning that it will accommodate the vast majority of body shapes. Gore kit can come up tight and Gore suggests checking against its size chart. But the size medium, which is what I’d normally wear, fitted just fine on me.

To be aero, a jersey needs to fit tightly, avoiding wind flap, and there’s plenty of give in the C7 Race jersey to achieve that, without it feeling constrictive. The length is fine too and the wide, stretchy, grippy waistband keeps the jersey in place well, stopping it from riding up. There’s a significant drop front to rear, meaning that the fit works well if you’re riding in a more racy position.

Unlike Endura with its D2Z aero jersey, Gore doesn’t say that it’s performed any aero tests on its Gore C7 Race jersey. The aero claims come more from the jersey’s close fit, which prevented wind flap and features like longer sleeves to help to smooth airflow over the upper arms. The back of the neck is a bit lower than the front too, helping to avoid wind flap at the collar.

Gore’s pockets are pretty capacious, so you can get all the kit and food you need stowed away. There’s plenty of stretch in the three open pockets on the C7 Race jersey to avoid them feeling overfilled, digging into your back or bouncing around. There’s a fourth zipped rear pocket too.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

For some reason, aero jerseys all seem to come in stealth black. But Gore has leavened that in the C7 Race jersey with reflective Gore logos front and rear and on the right sleeve. Plus there are two reflective strips running down the length of the back.

>>> Buy now: Gore C7 Race jersey from Wiggle for £159.99

As well as being airy and stretchy, the Gore C7 Race jersey is also impressively lightweight, saving you a few grams when you hit the hills.