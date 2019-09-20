Score 7/10 Pros Quality detailing and finish to both sides

Less prone to pocket sag than the short sleeved jersey

Not over-warm for the cusp season Cons May not offer enough insulation as the temperature drops, limiting its window of use Price as reviewed: £85

New kid on the block is Invani Premium Reversible Cyclewear. As its name suggests, all its cycle clothing is designed to be worn on both sides, with each side having a different colour. There are two options for the long sleeved jersey: either red/burgundy or black/blue.

The brand uses a heavier weight fabric for the front and rear panels of the Invani reversible long sleeved jersey than for its short sleeved garment, adding that bit of extra warmth. The side panels are made of the same lighter weight mesh fabric though, so you get some through flow of air. And Invani DWR treats many of its garments, including its long sleeved jersey, so that you are better protected from road spray and light rain.

Reversibility ups the game in terms of finish quality. It’s a challenge that Invani rises to well, with a high quality finish, including reversible zips and very neat, colour matched flatlocked stitching on both faces. The sleeves have close fitting raw ends to the cuffs and there’s a high collar and dropped tail to keep out draughts.

The Invani reversible long sleeved jersey does not use fleeced fabric, unlike some long sleeved jerseys. This makes it ideal for the cusp season, when there’s still a danger of overheating later in your ride once the weather and your body start to warm up. But once it starts to cool down a bit more, you may need extra insulation, so the time window when you use it might be limited.

You get a set of pockets on both faces of the Invani reversible long sleeved jersey. With the heavier weight fabric, they’re less prone to sag to the side than those on the short sleeved jersey. There’s also a matt grey reflective logo on the middle pocket on both sides.

I was a bit sceptical about the chances of being able to ride twice without washing the Invani reversible long sleeved jersey, but actually having tried it, it works out fine, without making you too unpleasant to know, so it’s an option to cut down on kit for the multi-day rider.

But the main advantage of reversibility is the chance to vary your look, with no extra cost over a single sided piece. At £85, the Invani reversible long sleeved jersey is reasonably priced, even compared to a long sleeved jersey without its reversibility. And Invani includes a zip up ride pack with its long sleeved jersey, so you can keep all your ride kit together.