The new Rapha Men’s Pro Team Training Long Sleeve jersey straddles that period between seasons where it’s not yet cold enough for full winter garb and not yet hot enough to stip down to exposed limbs. Those spring or early autumnal days can be difficult to dress for, but this long sleeve medium-weight jersey is great for mild days or as part of a set of layers for a colder day.

There’s no brushed back, fleece line here which you commonly find on Roubaix, spring orientated jerseys. I actually prefer not having that, because it just gives this jersey more versatility; I’ve worn it just over a base layer on slightly warmer days, over a short sleeve jersey when there’s a wind or a chill, and over arm warmers on those days where you can really sense winter is on its way. Its non-perforated lightweight fabric construction provides some protection at the colder start to the day but is breathable enough when things gradually get warmer. It’s a race cut, so it does fit closely, but I found I didn’t have any issues with wearing over a couple of layers.

The fit for me in a size large is perfect, and my favourite bit about the jersey is the elastic hems, which give it a really solid fit around the waist and the wrists. You don’t get any riding up around the torso or bagginess in the cuffs, which for once in a long sleeve jersey actually reach the end of my arms properly.

The pockets are a decent size and stretch well so you can fit quite a lot in with none of the dreaded sag. It doesn’t feature a common addition to Rapha jerseys, the zip side pocket, which has proved a useful feature of its aero jersey for example.

Away from the practicalities, the jersey also just looks the business. I was wearing the green version, and I really like the two-tone between the arms and the body. There’s three other colours available as well, with purple/navy also a pretty sleek design.

The Pro Team Training Long Sleeve jersey costs £95, which I think is a reasonable price for a jersey of this quality. It sits mid-range among other long sleeve jerseys, though you can get something which will provide more warmth at this price point if that’s what you’re after.

If you want something more race-orientated which will be a perfect addition to your spring/autumn layering and for your early summer riders, I would definitely recommend investing in the Pro Team Training Long Sleeve jersey.