Score 10/10 Pros Stable base

Easy to read gauge

Excellent valve head design is easy to use, with little air loss

Now handles Schrader valves in the same way as presta

Cons None Price as reviewed: £45

For a product that sees almost constant use it seems it can be surprisingly difficult to develop the perfect pump. Luckily Birzman has done just that with the Editor’s Choice winning Maha Push and Twist. Easy to use, accurate and above all reliable it could be the last pump you ever buy.

The Birzman Maha Push and Twist V track pump continues Birzman’s line of track and minipumps which use its clever Push and Twist valve connector. Rather than having a lever on the head, there’s an outer ring to the connector. To seal it to the tyre valve, you just push the connector over the valve head, pull up the ring and twist it one turn to make an airtight connection.

Pulling down the connector ring releases the head quickly and with minimal air loss. The design works really well and is simple and easy to use.

I’ve been using the older Maha Apogee III pump as my go to track pump for years. It still works just fine and shows zero signs of wear. The Maha Push and Twist V track pump simplifies the design a bit from that pump, but is essentially the same. The valve head is a bit chunkier now, but this allows it to handle Schrader valves in the same way as presta ones, whereas the older head had to be screwed onto Schrader valves.

Birzman doesn’t skimp on hose length either. Twice as long as the barrel and secured via a hook in the base, there’s plenty of length to reach a bike in a stand.

There’s more use of plastics in the Maha Push and Twist V than in the Maha Apogee pump. The pump cylinder is still made of aluminium. But the handle and the base are now plastic. The handle is still robust and comfortable to use and the base is wide and three legged like the older design, so the Maha Push and Twist V pump is stable on uneven and soft ground.

The barrel stands vertically on the base of the Maha Push and Twist V. On the Maha Apogee, it was slanted slightly towards the user. Supposedly an ergonomic feature, I actually found this a bit uncomfortable to use, as if you used the full stroke, the handle tended to hit you in the chest. It’s good that the slope has gone on the Maha Push and Twist V, as it makes the newer pump that much easier to use.

The gauge on the Maha Push and Twist V is also larger, for increased readability. The white on black psi scale is particularly clear. It reads up to 220psi if you are looking for a firm ride – not that I tried inflating any tyres above the 100psi which is nowadays considered firm for a road-going tyre.

Verdict The Maha Push and Twist V is an excellent track pump that builds on Birzman’s quality features. It’s easy to use, with the push and twist head making an easy, fast connection to the valve and the large gauge allowing accurate pressure reading.

Details

Weight: 1100g

Contact: www.silverfish-uk.com

