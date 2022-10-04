Re-Tour de Ned review: Ned Boulting is a captivating raconteur with a surreal mind

There’s a moment in Ned Boulting’s new one-man show, Re-Tour de Ned, where the cycling commentator does an impression of Richie Porte. It’s both oddly authentic and utterly ridiculous. Boulting crouches, raises his hands in a Kung Fu gesture and barks in a piercing Australian accent, pretending to be Chris Froome’s bodyguard in the Tour de France .

The sketch is one of countless impersonations that bring the new stage show to life. For the best part of two hours, Boulting masterfully weaves silly accents with commentary anecdotes and history lessons, offering a glimpse behind the curtain of the world of cycling.

Boulting begins by transporting the room back to the origins of the Tour de France. The year is 1903 and the audience is suddenly in Paris, watching on as plans for the sport’s newest and most gruelling event are hatched.

What follows is a journey through the decades. After a four-year hiatus from the stage, Boulting spins tales of the race’s biggest stars, from its early pioneers to its most recent champion, a humble fish factory worker called Jonas Vingegaard.

The second half of the two-part show hones in on the Dane's heroics this past July. “Don’t get me wrong, some of my best friends are time trialists,” Boulting starts one section. In another, the commentator takes a self-deprecating swing at his own well-trodden clichés.

Some theatregoers might be disappointed by the lack of robust racing analysis throughout the performance. This, it's worth noting, is not the point of the show. Instead, audiences should turn up ready to unwind and laugh along as Boulting unveils the brilliant surrealism of his own imagination.

I saw a dress rehearsal staged in a cosy theatre above a London pub. The seat cushions were tired and mismatched, and scuffed plastic busts were scattered throughout the venue. Such is the charm of the show, that the dingier the setting, the better.

With this one-man show, the commentator proves that he is more than just a friendly voice off the telly. He’s a showman, an entertainer and a captivating raconteur, who hops around at ease under the bright lights of the stage.

Re-Tour de Ned opens in Plymouth on 8 October, travelling to 28 different locations across the country. The final performance will take place at the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh on 13 November.