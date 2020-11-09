Score 9/10 Pros Great fit

Warm

Water resistant

Comfy chamois Cons The price Price as reviewed: £240.00

These are the warmer version of the Assos Mille GT Winter Bibtights we’ve previously reviewed, intended to fend off the harshest of winter conditions. Although perhaps a little warm for the majority of UK riding conditions, for those who run cold, or want to be able to get out no matter the weather, these represent a compelling option.

Construction

RX Heavy is the name Assos gives the highly insulating—and wonderfully soft—fabric which makes up the majority of these bib tights. It’s incredibly stretchy, which negates any need for ankle zips and allows it to conform exactly to the body—without feeling in any way restrictive.

On top of this fabric, Assos has sewn its water-resistant and windproof membrane to cover the front of the thighs and shins. This provides protection from the elements where it’s most needed and maximises breathability where it isn’t. Thick reflective strips cover your calves, helping to increase visibility.

The brushed chamois is perhaps the standout feature of these tights. The material feels smooth and warm against the skin and provides excellent cushioning against the saddle. There are intentional gaps in the stitching connecting the chamois to the rest of the tights, allowing the chamois to move independently (to some degree). This prevents any friction occurring between your undercarriage and the chamois and adds to the flawless fit.

The elastic of the bibs feels sturdy and—if previous experiences of Assos kit is anything to go by—will last for many seasons to come.

The Ride

Taking the tights out for some longer rides, the chamois continued to impress. It deadened the road buzz and remained comfortable—even with long stints down low on the drops. And it is in aggressive and aerodynamic positions that these tights really shine. The cut on the front is significantly lower than on other winter bib tights, which makes it significantly easier to get low on the bike.

I didn’t even find that this absence of material left me feeling colder than with other bib tights. The RX Heavy fabric is so warm and, combined with that NEOS membrane, my legs felt as if they were in their own microclimate as I cycled past frosted fields. With my legs so toasty, I really didn’t feel the need for any additional material around my midriff.

The high degree of stretch not only allows for a figure-hugging fit, but it also meant that my pedal stroke felt fluid, without any of the tightness that other winterised bib tights can sometimes induce. I certainly didn’t feel held back in any way when putting in some harder efforts and sprinting out of the saddle.

Value

At £240, the Mille GT Ultraz Winter Bibtights are some of the most expensive bib tights going but—although they do back that up with superb functionality—there are cheaper options on the market which do perform similarly.

If these are outside of your budget, then fear not: the Rapha Souplesse winter tights come in at £210 and their excellent performance earned them a full 10/10 in our review. The Endura Pro SL Bibtights II do a similar job for significantly less money, though, costing £169.99 and getting a 9/10 review.

Verdict These bib tights combine excellent protection from the elements with a flawless fit. With the front cut lower than other brands, these really lend themselves to riding in an aggressive, aerodynamic position. The is only possible criticism to make regards the price, which is rather more than the competition.

Details

Sizes: XS – XL

Colours: Black

Weight: 356g (small)

Contact: www.assos.com

