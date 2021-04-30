10 Greatest Tour Cycling Climbs in Yorkshire
A road cyclist's guide to the climbs of Yorkshire's Grand Depart, by '100 Greatest Cycling Climbs' author Simon Warren
Cote de Jenkin Road: 10 Greatest Tour Cycling Climbs in Yorkshire
The sting in the tail of stage two of the 2014 Tour de France, maxing out at 25% gradient
Cote de Oughtibridge: 10 Greatest Tour Cycling Climbs in Yorkshire
Will 'The Jawbone' prove to be the most decisive climb of the Tour de France's visit to Yorkshire?
By Cycling Weekly •
Cote de Holme Moss: 10 Greatest Tour Cycling Climbs in Yorkshire
Holme Moss won’t decide the winner of the stage two but it will shake things up
By Cycling Weekly •
Cote de Ripponden Bank: 10 Greatest Tour Cycling Climbs in Yorkshire
A stinging climb, but as it is so early in the stage don't expect the pros to tackle it full-bore
By Cycling Weekly •
Cote de Cragg Vale: 10 Greatest Tour Cycling Climbs in Yorkshire
The Tour de France peloton will tackle the longest continuous gradient in England
By Cycling Weekly •
Cote de Grinton Moor: 10 Greatest Tour Cycling Climbs in Yorkshire
The road over Grinton Moor rises steeply between craggy stone walls, including a 16% gradient
By Nigel Wynn •
Cote de Buttertubs Pass: 10 Greatest Tour Cycling Climbs in Yorkshire
For close to three kilometres you cross this stunning and barren land, although come July every inch of roadside will be five-deep with fans
By Cycling Weekly •
Cote de Cray: 10 Greatest Tour Cycling Climbs in Yorkshire
Although the Côte de Cray is the ‘easy’ route out of Wharfdale into Wensleydale, it’s still no walk in the park
By Cycling Weekly •