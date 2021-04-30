10 Greatest Tour Cycling Climbs in Yorkshire

By

A road cyclist's guide to the climbs of Yorkshire's Grand Depart, by '100 Greatest Cycling Climbs' author Simon Warren

Latest

Cote de Jenkin Road: 10 Greatest Tour Cycling Climbs in Yorkshire

The sting in the tail of stage two of the 2014 Tour de France, maxing out at 25% gradient

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.