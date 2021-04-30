Nationality: Austrian

Date of birth: December 7 1989

Height: 189cm

Weight: 75kg

Team: IAM Cycling

Twitter: @M_Braendle

Matthias Brändle shot to fame after setting a new Hour Record on October 30 2014, beating the mark set by Jens Voigt just six weeks previously. Prior to taking the iconic track record, the young Austrian had made his mark in the UK by winning two stages of the Tour of Britain.

With a world record under his belt and the strong likelihood of more race wins, there's an exciting future ahead for Brändle with a potential that we have perhaps only just started to glimpse.