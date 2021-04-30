Matthias Brändle

By

Nationality: Austrian

Date of birth: December 7 1989

Height: 189cm

Weight: 75kg

Team: IAM Cycling

Twitter: @M_Braendle

Matthias Brändle shot to fame after setting a new Hour Record on October 30 2014, beating the mark set by Jens Voigt just six weeks previously. Prior to taking the iconic track record, the young Austrian had made his mark in the UK by winning two stages of the Tour of Britain.

With a world record under his belt and the strong likelihood of more race wins, there's an exciting future ahead for Brändle with a potential that we have perhaps only just started to glimpse.

Latest

Matthias Brändle doubted form before Oman stage win

Former Hour Record holder Matthias Brändle had been struggling during the Tour of Oman - right up until he won the final stage

