Matthias Brändle
Nationality: Austrian
Date of birth: December 7 1989
Height: 189cm
Weight: 75kg
Team: IAM Cycling
Twitter: @M_Braendle
Matthias Brändle shot to fame after setting a new Hour Record on October 30 2014, beating the mark set by Jens Voigt just six weeks previously. Prior to taking the iconic track record, the young Austrian had made his mark in the UK by winning two stages of the Tour of Britain.
With a world record under his belt and the strong likelihood of more race wins, there's an exciting future ahead for Brändle with a potential that we have perhaps only just started to glimpse.
Latest
Matthias Brändle doubted form before Oman stage win
Former Hour Record holder Matthias Brändle had been struggling during the Tour of Oman - right up until he won the final stage
-
Matthias Brändle resigned to losing the Hour Record "soon"
"I've already had it for three months," admitted the Austrian
By Nick Bull •
-
Bradley Wiggins will beat Brändle's Hour Record, says IAM Cycling owner
IAM Cycling's Matthias Brändle set a new Hour Record, but his team's owner Michel Thétaz thinks that Bradley Wiggins will smash his time
By Gregor Brown •
-
Matthias Brändle reflects on hard Hour Record
It may have been harder and hotter than Matthias Brändle expected, but he still set a new Hour Record
By Michael Hutchinson •
-
Matthias Brändle sets new Hour Record
Austrian Matthias Brändle beats Jens Voigt's Hour Record in Aigle, Switzerland, with 51.852km
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Matthias Brandle's Hour Record attempt live video
Watch live coverage of Matthias Brandle's Hour Record attempt from 5.50pm on Thursday, October 30
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Matthias Brändle: The next man to attack the Hour Record
Cometh the hour, cometh the man
By Nick Bull •
-
UCI confirm Matthias Brandle to attempt the Hour Record on October 30
Austrian rider will try to break Jens Voigt's record at the World Cycling Centre velodrome in Aigle
By Richard Windsor •
-
Matthias Brandle wins Tour of Britain stage five from break
Matthias Brandle keeps peloton at bay to take solo win in Exeter on stage five of the 2014 Tour of Britain
By Chris Marshall-Bell •