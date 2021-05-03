(ASSESSMENT) Top cycling sunnies: our pick of the best of the best

No one likes getting the sun – or dust – in there eyes, so here’s our guide to what’s on the market.

For advice on a helmet to go with your sunnies, click here, and check out our guides to gravel bikes and road bikes.

With each product is a ‘See More’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Oakley Radar EV

Best long term favourite cycling sunglasses

The price might be in typical Oakley territory, but the quality of the Radar EV sunglasses is just what you’d expect from the American brand.

Tifosi Crit sunglasses

Best Cycling Sunglasses on a budget

The Tifosi Crit glasses are fantastic value for lightweight sunnies with photochromatic lenses.