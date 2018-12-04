December’s Tech of the Month: New Shimano 105, Canyon’s best bike and new helmet tech from Specialized and Met

Well there you have it, the last Tech of the Month for 2018 and the team see it out in style with new tech from the cycling world.

Shimano 105 R7020

The hotly anticipated groupset of the year and we’ve finally got our hands on it. Shimano’s top three groupsets; 105, Ultegra, and Dura-Ace have never been so close in performance and the latest 105 hydro disc brings it closer in line with the other groupsets.

You can get it as low at £650 at the moment discounted from its £800 plus RRP. The main thing here is that 105 now gets its own hood design which is much smaller than the large and unsightly levers used previously.

Specialized MIPS SL

No new helmets here as such, but new technology to go into the American brands top end helmets the Prevail II and the Evade II. MIPS SL is now hidden within the helmet padding so no MIP sheet that did hinder cooling and additional weight cost.

It is also a change in tact for Specialized who has been staying away from the technology. We are now at a stage where this technology doesn’t hinder performance so we can only see it as a great thing.

MET Codatronca TT

MET has been producing some great helmets this year, the Met Trenta is one point in case. Here is the Codatronca TT which in Italian means short tail, which is just what this helmet is.

The short tailed helmet is there to offer aero benefits for riders who can’t hold position constantly through a time trial effort. It also claims to be very well vented and comes with a cool magnet system for the visor.

Canyon Endurace CL SLX 9.0

A super fast yet comfortable bike from Canyon, which helped tech editor Symon Lewis through the challenging coast to coast ride this year, which you can see on our YouTube channel. Its super lightweight too at 6.8kg for a size small for a bike that is costing £5,500 currently with a £450 discount on Canyon’s website.

It is an incredible bike for the money and feels super fast without hindering comfort or stability. What a bike!