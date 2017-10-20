Great British cycling cafes: where to refuel on your ride

Coffee and cake are just as important as carbon fibre, so here’s our pick of Britain’s many and varied cycling cafes

Coffee and cycling go hand in hand, cake and cycling go hand in hand and cycle cafés are the perfect place to enjoy this happy trio.

Whether for tourers, mountain bikers, fitness buffs or hipsters, whether you want somewhere to stop en route on a weekend ride or you just fancy coffee and cake while looking at bike stuff and/or cyclists, here’s our pick of some of the best out there.

Cycling Cafes in London and the South

Bike Beans Cycle Cafe (Ashstead)

Address: 5b Rectory Lane, Ashtead, Surrey, KT21 2BA

Website: www.bikebeans.co.uk

Bike Beans runs led rides, with pasta afterwards, while members (free to join) can log rides straight onto its website.

The cafe itself is taken “very seriously”, with coffee and homemade cakes to tempt non-cyclists too.

With parking and onscreen racing, Bike Beans also provides skills and confidence-building cycle courses.

Cadence Performance (London)

Address: 2A Anerley Hill, London SE19 2AA

Website: www.cadenceperformance.com

With bike fitting, fitness tests, coaches, physiotherapy and osteopathy, this is a haven for cyclists. You can even compete in a virtual turbo-trainer Pyrenean race either with your mates or online with strangers in the Cycling Performance Centre before stuffing your face with cake and cappuccinos.

If you’re after an oil-soaked, feet-up kind of place this is a little on the clinical side, but then again it is a bike clinic.

Giro Cycle Cafe (Esher)

Address: 2 High St, Esher KT10 9RT

Website: www.girocycles.com

Proven to be one of London’s most visited cycling cafes via Strava (Roehampton Gate Café  topped the list), Giro in Esher is a brightly lit area serving all manner of coffee, cake and lunch options. There’s kit to buy too, and several group rides leaving from the cafe.

Full City Cycles

Address: London, Leather Lane, EC1N 7TR

Website: www.fullcitycycles.com

Small, hip and mighty, Full City uses every inch of its 3x6m space. With a coffee machine in the corner and no food, it’s takeaway only, though customers of all ilk and age are welcome to stand and chat.

On every surface (and ceiling) there’s pre-loved £200 bikes to £1000+ carbon machines, with custom builds, natch. Incredibly, repairs take place in the same space. Meanwhile, regular Alley Cat and/or street keirin races nod to its owners’ courier roots (and those of many of the customers).

The Hub (St Albans)

Address: Redbourn, Hertfordshire, AL3 7LL

Website: www.hubcoffeebikes.com

With Allpress coffee from a La Marzocca coffee machine, the Hub has people travelling miles just for a cuppa. Organic ice cream adds to the offer with locally sourced cakes made by a guy from The Great British Bake-Off. Sweet and savoury waffles are in the offing, too. The Hub organises monthly sportives of 15, 28 and 48 miles around the edge of the Chilterns and in autumn and
winter holds evening talks, with Phil Liggett among past speakers.

Look Mum No Hands! (London)

Look Mum No Hands! host events including cycling speed dating

Look Mum No Hands! host events including cycling speed dating

Address: 49 Old St, London EC1V 9HX

Website: www.lookmumnohands.com

Famous cycle cafe LMNH holds anything from lunches to launches, the former featuring some mean salads, cake and coffee, the latter including Boneshaker magazine and Levi’s Commuter range.

Tech start-ups come here to work and telly comes here, too: ITV’s Cycle Show was filmed here with Graeme Obree a guest. LMNH has race and bike polo teams with replica kit for sale and cool merchandise. There’s a bike repair and they run maintenance courses, too.

Maison du Velo (Reigate and Cranleigh)

Maison du Velo's bike collection [Image: facebook.com/bikeshopreigate]

Maison du Velo’s bike collection [Image: facebook.com/bikeshopreigate]

Address: 31 Lesbourne Rd, Reigate RH2 7JS or  62 High St, Cranleigh GU6 8AG

Website: www.maisonduvelo.cc

One of the newest and likely the shiniest, of the new kids. A road shop and more recently mountain bike shop, key popular bike models are displayed in a glowing, catacomb-like gallery in the basement, almost guaranteed to elicit a ghostly ‘wow’ on first sight.

There’s a homage to the local ‘Legs of Steel’ route, its toothy profile emblazoned on the shop window in Reigate. Gaze at it over a coffee, or get out there and do it. Apex bike fitting and regular rides as well as a busy community can be found here too.

Rapha Club (London)

Rapha Nocturne

Launch of the Rapha/Nocturne cycling event at London’s Rapha store

Address: 85 Brewer St, Soho, London W1F 9ZN

Website: www.rapha.cc/gb/en/clubhouses

Classy road-racer Soho hang-out and self-styled “home for sport and wider culture of road racing”.

Coffees hail from international roasters, made potable in a custom (i.e. black) Synesso espresso machine, alongside a range of filter coffees, pastries, baguettes and salads.

With race screenings and film nights, rides run on Thursday and Saturdays (100-120km) at 25kph-plus.

Splurge on Rapha kit from the adjoining shop, or admire the pretty bikes on display for you to drool at.

Route 1 (Kent)

Address: 70 Beach Street, The Promenade, Deal, Kent CT14 6HZ

Website: www.routeonedeal.co.uk

A friendly cycle café on the Deal Promenade, expect to find bike parking as well as sandwiches, soups cakes and treats. Cycling events televised live in TV and fantastic coffee.

Midlands and North

Dales Bike Centre (Yorkshire)

cycling cafe

The Dales Bike Centre cafe decked out in Le Tour colours

Address: Fremington, Richmond, North Yorkshire, DL11 6AW

Website: www.dalesbikecentre.co.uk

A gateway to road cycling in the Dales with bunkhouse, cafe, hire centre, workshop and a shop with new bikes, ex-hire bikes, clothing and kit. Guided mtb rides, social rides and maps are available to navigate the undulating Dales, along with mtb training.

As for the cafe, it offers cakes, sarnies and soups all made using local produce – along with a great view over the Dales. Oh, and the Tour’s Grand Départ comes right past its door in 2014.

Eureka Cafe (Chester)

Address: Parkgate Rd, Two Mills, Chester CH1 6EZ

Website: www.eurekacyclistscafe.co.uk

Serving cyclists since time immemorial, the Eureka Cafe is a hive of road and off-road biking activity, sometimes attracting, according to head honcho Anne Peek, “most of the North-West’s cycling clubs”.

Eureka’s cakes (made by Anne and daughter), and “spare” toast are legendary, while famous riders drop by to relive youthful cafe visits.

Polocini (Cheshire)

Address: Polocini LTD, 16 Hardman’s Lane, Whitefield, Manchester. M45 7BD.

Website: www.polocini.com/pages/contact-us

Home of rainbow jersey-coloured cake and with its own coffee blend, Polocini’s walls are bedecked with classic cycling jerseys depending on whatever racing is on at the time.

Themed demo days showcase fancy bikes, most recently Marco Pantani’s Giro d’Italia-winning Bianchi, with monthly sportives, weekly rides and cycle tours.

Popup bikes (Manchester)

Address: Arch 5, Corporation Street, Manchester M4 4DG

Website: www.popupbikes.co.uk

What started as a coffee shop with bike parking has spread to encompass many things. With a community ethos, Popup provides access to tools and second-hand parts to those on low incomes, plus bike tagging; profit contributes to these social goals. Free membership entitles you to parking (weekly, monthly, annual tariffs).

Mud Dock Cafe (Bristol)

Address: 40 The Grove, Bristol, BS1 4RB

Website: www.mud-dock.co.uk/cafe

Unique harbour views on reclaimed land. Upstairs the cycle cafe becomes a restaurant after 3pm; downstairs is a bike shop.

Themed rides have a meal and beer in the price, with meal deals upstairs on rustic food (plus Christmas party reservations now available!), plus espressos and cakes, maintenance courses are offered downstairs.

Rockets & Rascals (Plymouth and Poole)

cycling cafe

Rockets and Rascals event poster

Address: 7 Parade, The Barbican, Plymouth, PL1 2JL or Salterns Court, Sandbanks Road, Lilliput, Poole, BH14 8HS

Website: www.rocketsandrascals.com

Founder Steve Toze is fast achieving his goal of galvanising cycling in Plymouth, and there’s now a branch in Poole too.

With a raft of social events both on and off the bike, including day and weekend rides, a vibrant cycling community lives here.

Route 2 Cafe bar  (Devon)

Address: Monmouth Hill, Topsham, EX3 0JQ

Website: www.route2topsham.co.uk

On the Exe Estuary Trail along National Cycle Network Route 2 (hence its name), Route 2 provides locally renowned and sourced food in its eco cafe with, among other eco measures, low energy lighting and rainwater harvesting.

The shop provides bikes to hire and buy, and a good selection of kit. There’s even accommodation and the occasional live band. A workshop offers repairs and maintenance and a club is in the offing this summer.

Roll for the Soul (Bristol)

Address: 2 Quay Street, Bristol, BS1 2JL

Website: www.rollforthesoul.org

Founder Rob Wall wanted to create a focal point in Britain’s first cycling city where roadies, mountain bikers, fixie riders and non-cyclists alike could mingle. The crowd – and council grant – funded result is a community interest company where punters’ money goes towards RFTS’s social aims: promoting cycling in Bristol. Cycling groups meet and share ideas, there’s servicing and repairs upstairs, and ‘bespoke’ maintenance tuition, while downstairs the cafe sells Mediterranean food, using local suppliers where possible.

Tomlinson’s (Northumberland)

Address: Bridge Street, Rothbury, Morpeth, Northumberland, NE65 7SF,

Website: www.tomlinsonsrothbury.co.uk

Named after the reverend who brought education to Rothbury, Tomlinson’s, a former schoolhouse, is now a cafe with cycle hire, a bunkhouse and great views over the River Coquet. In Northumberland National Park, Tomlinson’s attracts cyclists and walkers as a base for exploration, in groups and flying solo. There’s low-cost accommodation in dorms, homemade wholesome food and evening meals Thursday-Saturday. Secure bike parking, periodic bike doctors and guided rides are on offer, too.

Cafe Ventoux (Kettering)

Cycling cafe

Image: Cafe Ventoux Twitter

Address: Tugby Orchards, Wood Ln, Tugby LE7 9WE

Website: www.cafe-ventoux.cc

With a busy cafe serving meals as well as coffee and cake, you’ll also find a range of Boardman bikes plus a Wattbike studio and clothing.

Regular rides and bike fitting are available too – and this cafe is heavily involved in plans for the Boardman performance studio.

Scotland and Ireland

Velocity (Inverness)

cycling cafe

Velocity cycle cafe workshop

Address: 1 Crown Avenue, Inverness, Scotland, IV2 3NF

Website: www.velocitylove.co.uk

Velocity’s founder Laura Nicolson wanted to share the bike repair skills her dad taught her, and her love of cycling. The result is a social enterprise where any profit goes to promoting cycling in Inverness and cafe punters sip ‘bicyclattes’ and ‘campagcinos’ from the proprietor’s retro cup collection, with renowned locally home-baked cakes. Government climate change funds help Velocity provide maintenance sessions around Inverness. There are social rides and live music, too.

Rothar (Dublin)

Address: 16 Fade street, Dublin 2 and 167 Phibsboro road, Dublin 7

Website: www.rothar.ie

If Facebook ‘likes’ are anything to go by, Rothar’s 7000-plus means popularity in shovel loads. Now celebrating a fifth birthday, our Irish contingent predates most UK cycle cafes. Local and ethical is the word: Irish companies Imbibe (triple-certified coffee), and Caranya’s Cakes (vegan options available) provide cycling fuel, while Rothar refurbishes abandoned bikes for social aims like training and employment. Repairs and maintenance classes run on Sunday and Monday when the cafe is closed.

  • chaithecat

    Cinnamon Cafe in Windsor, the most Lycra friendly.

  • rockets and rascals

    Rockets And Rascals in Lilliput Poole Dorset is a great stop on the way to or from the Sandbanks Ferry , the gateway to the Purbeck hills !

  • Chris Ellis

    Cycleccino, Portland, Dorset. Enjoy a cat. 4 climb up Portland hill, followed by a fine coffee and fantastic cake.

  • Andrea Gibb

    How can you not have The Bank View Cafe at Langsett! S36 4GY

  • James Lofthouse

    dunnies aka wharfe view cafe has closed

  • Torch Rider

    The new Rockets and Rascals in Lilliput Poole is great! We love the coffee and cake – and the guys know their bikes. Looking forward to attending their mechanic evenings in the coming weeks. Well done Rockets! Don’t see it on your map though?

  • There needs to be more cycling pubs #justsaying

  • Steve L

    Sadly, Dunnies closed earlier this year. The best cafe hereabouts (I think) is the cafe in Burnsall. Good portions, excellent cakes and cheap – what more do you need?

  • Shaun

    Cafe Velo, Beverley, E. Yorks, hot and cold food, not forgetting cakes!! Take your bike in and hang it on the wall while you sit and watch old race re-runs etc.

  • Dylan Jones

    There’s also the coffee and cake stop at Alf Jones Cycles in Gresford as well as OnePlanet Adventure in Llandegla

  • Si Jasper

    1) JJ’s cafe, walk mill, just south of Burnley on the road to Bacup – but it get’s busy – for a good reason.
    2) Townley Hall cafe – about half a mile south of Burnley in the grounds of the hall – nice & warm in winter!
    3) Fettlers Wharf in Rufford marina north from Ormskirk ( check map for Rufford )

    I could go on….all the above are worthwhile visiting

  • Babs Grant

    Old Corn Mill Antiques Bretherton Nr Preston . Vintage Tea Room (Under new management)
    Fab place great coffee good menu from breakfast had poached eggs yum!.

    Homemade cakes Gluten free cake and bread tooo .

    Well worth a visit will not be dissapointed .

  • marion curnow

    Bissoe Bike Hire Café in the Bissoe Valley near Truro Cornwall.Great café on the coast to coast trail from Portreath to Point in Cornwall. Great food and great cycle atmosphere.Home to One and All Cycle Club and Youth Academy.

  • Gavin

    The Picnic in Killyleagh – cafe stop for the Dave Kane Cycles chain gang. After 2-3 hours hanging onto Mark Kane (World/ Olympic and Commenwealth Cyclist), the fine coffee and outstanding cakes and buns are most welcome

  • Graham Ricketts

    The Hub in Redbourn, great coffee and cake and you can get your bike fixed at the same time

  • Adam Bayliss

    Coming soon to Dorset will be Cycleccino. In the meantime they are are online selling their own awesome brand of coffee, as well as cycle spares.

  • Gareth Williams

    Jo Jo’s café on Whitstable sea front. Lovely cake and very lovely female staff, always a pleasure to visit. Highly recommended.

  • Rob Fielding

    I know a lovely cafe in Church Stretton, Shropshire called ‘ Ginger and Green Coffee House……..cant recommend it enough. Just watch the stairs as you enter if you’re wearing cleats!!!!! Great coffee, out of this world cakes etc……Great to carbo-load before you tackle the Burway!

  • Richard A Thackeray

    I have 3 to offer;

    1. ‘Dunnies’ (aka ‘Wharfe View Cafe’) a long established cafe in Otley, near the River Wharfe.
    Well known to cyclists, walkers, hikers, motor-bikers.

    A large menu, & huge portions

    it used to be said that it was nigh on impossible to eat £5 worth of a main-course there
    Prices are low
    Eg; last time I was there, I got Meat Pie (proper ‘baking tray’ made!), ‘proper’ Chips, peas. Pint of tea. Rhubarb Crumble & Custard for about £4.20!!!!!!!

    2. ‘Squires’ just outside of Sherburn-in-Elmet
    Ostensibly a motor-bike cafe, but well worth a visit
    There’s generally a lot of machinery to look at, whether you like Jap, Harleys, Ducatis, or brit-bikes!!
    Just be aware of the bikers on the approaching roads, as they lean into corners

    http://www.squires-cafe.co.uk/

    3. ‘Oil Can Cafe’
    Hepworth (near Jackson Bridge & Holmfirth)
    Not had the pleasure of this one yet, btu have told others about it, & they’ve enjoyed it immensely!!
    It’s in an old weaving shed, & share the premises with a classic-car restorer, who exhibits the work in the cafe!!!

    Hope they meet requirements??, & empty bellies??

    https://www.facebook.com/TheOilCanCafe

  • Andrew Head

    try the dalesman cafe at Gargrave !!olde english tuck shop type with plenty of fayre- Top Cafe and a favorite of many cyclists in the area !!

  • Jonathan Turner

    The Artisan – Eccleshall. If you don’t know where it is then your missing the best riding in Staffordshire !

  • Vera Marsden

    http://welcometogreatcoffee.co.uk/
    Debbies Cafe on the island of Islay Scotland. Excellent coffee and homemade stuff on a beautiful island with easy cycling and an annual cycling event-http://www.rideofthefallingrain.net/

  • Peter Harrison

    Quite simply the Blacksmiths Coffee shop in Belsay, Northumberland. The best food ever and possibly the most helpful and attractive staff in the UK

  • Michael

    Two of the best and most frequented cafe’s in Northumberland are Belsay Cafe and Elsdon Cafe – and have been for at least 25 years

  • Patricia Davies

    Anyone know of any café stops that sell gluten-free cake or biccies? If so, I’m heading out there right now; I’m fed up with missing out!

  • Richard S

    The Green Jersey in Clitheroe. Its more of a bike shop but it sells nice coffee and cakes so I suppose it qualifies.

  • Tusher

    Corrieri’s in Bridge of Allan/ Stirling. Great Tuscan food, friendly service, a centre for cyclists for years.

  • Mr B

    You forgot the best one…

    Rapha Cycle Club, Soho…

  • Samuel

    why’s the the Mud Dock cafe in Bristol not on this list? I go to loads of their events and the food is great! Add them on please

  • JeffGoldblumIII

    I hope things have since changed, but when I went into Zappi’s a few years ago, although Flavio was a nice guy and very interesting to talk to, his service was very poor and there was little on offer.

  • Jamie Chisholm

    I think you guys need to come and check out the ‘award winning’ Bike Beans Cycle Cafe in Ashtead,Surrey !

    Featured recently in Cycling Plus and Cycling Active.

    http://www.bikebeans.co.uk

    Would be great to talk to you about a number of ‘leading edge’ initiatives we are getting involved in.

    Feel free to pop in or give me a call on 01372 272855

    Jamie

  • Alan Rowen

    And in Shrewsbury (Shropshire) there is a coffee shop at Stans Cycles just over the English Bridge in Wyle Cop ( http://www.stanscycles.co.uk/coffee ).

  • Robert

    Siempre Bicycle Cafe in Partick, Glasgow! A new one but great, showing all the major races, great food with a workshop and shop.

  • David Griffiths

    There is one glaring omission from this list – Siempre Bicycle Cafe in Glasgow – check it out! http://www.siemprebicyclecafe.com/ @SiempreCafeBar

  • charlie

    The tea rooms at Byland Abbey in North Yorkshire – if you’ve just climbed Sutton Bank, come off the North York Moors or been rampaging in the nearby forests, this is the place to rest and re-fuel… and enjoy some fantastic scenery too.