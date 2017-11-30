Iconic cycling climbs celebrated with new coffee cup sets

Released just in time for Christmas... these cappuccino and espresso cups and saucers may be a good gift for a cyclist

Cycling Souvenirs has added to its already extensive line of bike-related coffee cups and mugs with several new offerings that celebrate famous Tour de France cycling climbs.

>>> Christmas gifts for cyclists

The Mont Ventoux and Alpe d’Huez cup and saucers sets come in two different sizes: larger cappuccino and smaller espresso.

Finished in classy black, silver and white, they are immediately obviously about cycling – there are no images of cyclists, for example – which means their appeal could extend beyond the cycling world.

Once you lift the cups off their saucers, you are greeted with a design inspired by the climb: so, a Ventoux observatory mast and a representation of Alpe d’Huez’s famous hairpin bends.

According to Cycling Souvenirs, the cup sets are hand-finished and kiln fired in the UK, and most importantly are dishwasher and microwave safe.

>>> Alpe d’Huez: Classic climbs of the Tour de France

Each espresso set (one cup and saucer) costs £15.95, with the larger cappuccino sets costing £16.95.

Cycling Souvenirs also do a range of cups and mugs featuring retro team logos, world champion stripes, famous races and designs inspired by Grand Tour classification jerseys.